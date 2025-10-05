all ten syrup flavors

The idea for these blood sugar friendly coffee syrups came straight from our subscriber chat! Several of you requested them, and I absolutely loved the idea. I have to be honest—I’m not a coffee drinker myself, so I called in reinforcements and consulted with my daughter Lauren, who was a barista in college. Lauren gave me the insider scoop on what makes a great coffee syrup, and I had so much fun creating these!

The best part? These syrups aren’t just for coffee.

Nolan has been using them in warm and cold milk, I’ve been stirring them into tea and matcha lattes, and Camille has been making creamers and fancy coffee drinks with them all week. You could even drizzle them over blood sugar friendly ice cream or get creative with your own favorite drinks!

my matcha latte with lavender syrup

today’s syrup flavors:

vanilla

gingerbread

pumpkin spice

peppermint

salted caramel

chocolate mocha

chocolate peppermint

hazelnut

lavender

cinnamon dolce

equipment

method

Making your own blood sugar friendly coffee syrups at home is incredibly simple and takes just minutes! The basic method is the same for all ten flavors: