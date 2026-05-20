Longevity isn’t one dramatic intervention. It’s the consistent accumulation of small choices made day after day, year after year. After years of studying metabolic health, wearing a CGM, and working with thousands of women in my community, these are the ten habits I come back to.

None of them are complicated. None of them require a prescription. They just require showing up for yourself, consistently.

1. Eat 25–30 grams of protein at every meal.

This is the single most important dietary habit I practice and teach. Foundational protein at every meal stabilizes blood sugar, preserves muscle mass as we age, supports hormone production, and keeps you genuinely full between meals. Muscle is your metabolic currency — and protein is how you protect it. If you do nothing else on this list, do this.

2. Move your body after meals.

You don't need a gym membership or a structured workout to improve your glucose response. A 5–10 minute walk after eating is one of the most powerful blood sugar tools available to you — and it's completely free. Muscle contractions during movement act like a sponge for excess glucose, pulling it out of the bloodstream and into cells for energy. I treat post-meal movement like clearing the table. It's just part of the routine.

3. Prioritize sleep above almost everything.

Sleep is where metabolic repair happens. Poor sleep raises cortisol, drives insulin resistance, increases hunger hormones, and makes every other healthy habit harder to maintain. I protect my sleep window like a non-negotiable appointment. If your blood sugar work isn't producing results, sleep is the first place I'd look.

4. Strength train at least twice a week.

Muscle mass is one of the strongest predictors of longevity we have. It improves insulin sensitivity, supports bone density, protects against falls and injury, and keeps your metabolism running efficiently as you age. I strength train twice a week minimum — not because I love it, but because the data on muscle and healthy aging is impossible to ignore. You don't need to lift heavy. You just need to lift consistently.

5. Start your morning with intention.

How you begin the morning sets the metabolic tone for the entire day. I start with matcha — the combination of caffeine and L-theanine creates calm, focused energy without the cortisol spike that coffee can trigger, especially important for women in perimenopause and menopause. I also take my collagen and creatine every morning. A grounded, intentional morning makes everything downstream easier.

6. Eat fiber at every meal.

Fiber is the unsung hero of metabolic health. It slows glucose absorption, feeds beneficial gut bacteria, supports hormone detoxification, and keeps you full. I aim for at least 10 grams of fiber per meal — from vegetables, legumes, seeds, and low-glycemic fruits. If you're wearing a CGM, you'll see the difference fiber makes in your glucose curve almost immediately.

7. Manage stress like it’s a metabolic issue — because it is.

Chronic stress elevates cortisol, which raises blood sugar, promotes fat storage, disrupts sleep, and accelerates aging. Stress management isn't a luxury or a wellness trend. It's a metabolic intervention. My daily practices include morning matcha, walks in nature, protecting time with people I love, and simply saying no to things that don't align with where I'm headed. Find what works for you and treat it as seriously as you treat your food.

8. Eat fermented foods daily.

Your gut microbiome plays a direct role in metabolic health, immune function, mood, and inflammation. I include at least one fermented food every day — kimchi, sauerkraut, cultured cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, kefir, or miso. This is one of the simplest and most delicious ways to support your health at the cellular level.

9. Skip or dramatically reduce alcohol.

I'm not dogmatic about this and I don't judge anyone who enjoys a glass of wine. But alcohol fragments sleep, elevates cortisol overnight, and makes blood sugar significantly harder to manage. I saw it clearly in my own CGM data and Oura Ring readiness scores — the night I had one glass of wine at Commander's Palace in New Orleans versus the night I skipped it entirely told the whole story. For me, the tradeoff simply isn't worth it. If you're working on your metabolic health and not seeing the results you want, this is worth examining honestly.

10. Build community.

This one doesn’t make most longevity lists, but it should. The research on social connection and lifespan is as compelling as anything we know about diet and exercise. Isolation is a genuine health risk. Community is protective. It’s one of the reasons I believe so deeply in what we’re building here at Nest Wellness: a space where we support each other, share what’s working, and don’t have to figure this out alone.

You are not meant to do this in isolation. Show up, ask questions, share your wins. That’s what we’re here for.

These ten habits aren’t about doing everything perfectly. They’re about building a life where feeling well is the default, not the exception. Start with one. Add another. Let them compound.

That’s the whole method🧡

Ready to put these habits into practice with community support?

The July Reset runs July 13-20 — seven days of clean, low-glycemic eating designed to recalibrate your blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and remind your body what it feels like to run on real food. Join us!

what I use to support these habits — and a special offer for this community

Today’s post is proudly sponsored by Pique, a brand I use every single day and genuinely love. One of the things I have learned in my years of studying metabolic health is that hydration is far more complex than most people realize. True cellular hydration isn’t just about how much water you drink. It depends on electrolytes — the minerals that regulate how fluid moves into and out of your cells, how your nerves signal, how your muscles function, and how your body recovers from the demands you place on it each day. For women in perimenopause and menopause, this matters enormously. Declining estrogen affects the body’s ability to regulate fluid balance in ways that show up as dry skin, fatigue, disrupted sleep, and uneven energy — symptoms that most women in midlife chalk up to aging rather than connecting to hydration. This is why I don’t just drink more water. I hydrate strategically, morning and night. For the past several months, I have been using Pique’s Deep Hydration Protocol — two supplements designed to work with your body’s natural rhythm around the clock — and they have become one of my most consistent and non-negotiable daily rituals. Morning — Pique B·T Fountain goes into my water bottle for workouts. It contains clinically proven ceramides and hyaluronic acid — two compounds with strong research behind them for deep cellular hydration. Skin dryness is one of the most undertalked symptoms of perimenopause, and this addresses it from the inside out rather than with topical products that sit on the surface. If you are strength training — which habit 4 says you should be — your cells need this kind of hydration support to recover and rebuild. Evening — Pique R·E Fountain is my wind-down ritual, taken before bed every night. Triple Biomaxed™ Magnesium — L-Threonate, Glycinate, and Taurate — three forms of magnesium selected for their specific roles in nervous system calm, muscle relaxation, and deep restorative sleep. Magnesium is one of the supplements I recommend most consistently for women in midlife, and the Triple Biomaxed™ delivery system makes this the most bioavailable form I have found. I sleep noticeably better on the nights I take it. Given that habit 3 says to prioritize sleep above almost everything, this is the tool I trust to support it. Both are completely sugar-free, free of artificial flavoring and maltodextrin, and made to standards I am comfortable recommending to this community without reservation. If you have been looking for a simple, clean, science-backed way to support your hydration, sleep, and skin from the inside out, this is where I would start.



Special Offer:

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Disclosure: This post is sponsored by Pique. I only partner with brands I use personally and recommend wholeheartedly. Some links are affiliate links — the price stays the same for you. Thank you for supporting Nest Wellness.

A little something extra for my paid subscribers: a downloadable Longevity Habit Tracker to help these ten habits become your permanent system. Print it, put it on your fridge, and let it do the work of accountability🧡

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