Wishing you a wonderful Labor Day weekend! I decided to send this as a separate email today so you'd have all of the sales and deals information early enough to take advantage of them. Plus, I didn't want to clutter Sunday's recipe (Chex Mix healthy makeover!) email with all of these details, and I thought you might want to reference this list throughout the weekend. Here's everything happening right now, along with an exciting giveaway for paid subscribers!

Labor Day sales, coupons, and deals!

The Blood Sugar Method Course free cooking class on September 9th! Sign up here!

A Giveaway!

It is time for a Giveaway! I have a variety of goodies, including CURE electrolytes, mushroom coffee, a dry brush, creatine, collagen, Pique tea, Apothekary drops, a turkey thermometer, No Oats, granola, and superfood latte mix. I will do a random drawing this Sunday!🧡

Companies send me goodies all the time, and I love sharing them with you! I hold giveaways regularly, and we have an amazing one happening today with a value of over $200!

If you're a paid subscriber and would like to be entered in the drawing to win, comment in the chat below. Good luck!

enter to win!

Not a paid subscriber yet? This is the perfect time to upgrade and join our incredible community- you'll get access to exclusive content, giveaways like this one, and so much more!

Together, we're building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Thank you for being here,

Invite your friends and earn rewards!

If you enjoy Nest Wellness, share it with your friends and earn rewards when they subscribe!

Refer a friend