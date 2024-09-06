15 Blood Sugar Friendly Breakfast Recipes

If you have pre-diabetes, diabetes, PCOS, or if you are eating for good metabolic health, you typically need to manage your blood sugar levels, which includes managing how many carbs you consume.

Making a nutritious, tasty, and filling breakfast that is blood sugar-friendly doesn’t have to be complicated! While many popular breakfast options contain loads of carbs, a savory breakfast (or a carefully crafted sweet one) will always be better for blood sugar balance!

When considering breakfast options, opt for ones that are rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats and provide low to moderate amounts of carbohydrates. Remember this principle: A healthy diet should nourish, protect, and energize our brains and bodies and keep blood sugar and insulin in a healthy range.

The following breakfast ideas will help you start your day with level blood sugar, keep you full for hours, and keep your mood and energy levels stable.

Triple Chocolate Banana Bread

This super moist, flourless triple chocolate banana bread could be a decadent dessert, an afternoon treat, or a lovely breakfast with a side of protein and some berries. I love how easily this moist and tasty banana bread comes together, and no one will guess it's healthier!

High Protein Egg Bites

High-protein egg bites are a convenient way to get protein and plants on the go. They are easy to make ahead in bulk, reheat well, and are the perfect size for little or big hands.

Chocolate Whey Protein Balls

I created these chocolate whey protein balls as an after-workout snack to boost leucine and support lean muscle mass. They are great for lunch boxes, to take on a hike, or to keep on hand for a post-workout treat. Easy to make and a whopping 9 grams of protein each, they are another way to incorporate whey into your healthy routine.

Grain-Free English Muffin

With just a handful of basic ingredients, you can bake a batch of these grain-free English muffins in about 90 seconds. No yeast or proofing time is required, so forget the store-bought gluten-free English muffins and whip up a batch of these instead.

High Protein Baked Eggs

You can make these high-protein baked eggs in the same amount of time it would take to pour a bowl of cereal for breakfast, but you’ll get a much more nutritious meal to start your day. Eggs are one of the most nutritious foods on the planet, containing choline, essential amino acids, antioxidants, and even Omega 3 if you opt for pasture-raised eggs.

Copycat Cream of Wheat

If you grew up eating cream of wheat, you will love this low-carb, high-fiber version. Traditional cream of wheat has twice the carbs and just 1 gram of fiber. This copycat cream of wheat contains 32 carbs and 22 grams of fiber for a net carb count of just 10.

Zucchini Feta Skillet Breakfast

Zucchini Feta Skillet Breakfast is so simple yet so satisfying! This straightforward skillet recipe combines thinly sliced zucchini, eggs, and feta cheese for a savory breakfast meal.

Overnight No Oats

Overnight No Oats was created as a low-carb alternative to overnight oatmeal. I have been wearing a continuous glucose monitor for the last three years as I develop recipes for Levels Health. One of the things that became apparent to me almost immediately was that oatmeal's carb content is very high in relation to its protein content.

Homemade Grain Free Granola

This granola is great as a topping for yogurt or No Oats, on a green smoothie bowl, with unsweetened nut milk, or just as a snack. This healthier granola is made with nuts and unrefined oil and is slightly sweetened with monkfruit.

Dr. B’s Breakfast Bars

As his colleagues know, my husband is not a morning person. To get him fueled and out the door on surgery days, we have developed what Mike refers to as his “Spaceman" Breakfast Bars. These are all-in-one nutrition in a bar form that he can eat on the go. He pairs a breakfast bar with a green juice in the morning for fast, complete nutrition.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overnight No Oats

The satisfying crack of this hard shell dark chocolate peanut butter cup No Oats will delight the kid in you. It reminds me of those ice creams dipped in a chocolate shell from when I was a kid. Enjoy this fun treat without the accompanying blood sugar spike and crash!

Coconut Yogurt

Making Instant Pot Coconut Yogurt is fool-proof and less expensive than buying store-bought yogurt. Plus, you have full control over the thickness, flavor, and probiotic levels! This is a tangy, tasty, and versatile treat.

Vegetable Frittata

This is a great recipe to load up on morning veggies. Use broccoli, cauliflower, celery root, leeks, sweet potato, sunchokes, kale, spinach- whatever you have on hand or use your favorites!

Matcha No Oats

Enjoy a decadent breakfast treat without the blood sugar spike and ultimate crash that comes with eating traditional overnight oats. Made with a variety of seeds, super antioxidant-rich matcha powder, and dark chocolate, you’ll feel like you are eating dessert for breakfast minus the blood sugar roller coaster.

Green Blender Soup

Breakfast doesn’t have to look like breakfast! Dinner leftovers or a nourishing soup can make a perfect starter for your day. This delicious green blender soup is the perfect lunch for days 3-7 of our weeklong detox or as a delightful, easy, healthy meal anytime!

Thank you🧡

I have been sharing blood sugar-friendly, whole-food recipes (gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and mostly dairy-free) without ads on my blog and Instagram for four years now, and I have met so many amazing people along the way. I am excited to share this enhanced user experience (with video!) on this platform, and I am so grateful you have joined me!

P.S.

If you know anyone with pre-diabetes, diabetes, PCOS, metabolic syndrome, or anyone eating for blood sugar balance, low carb, keto, grain-free, gluten-free, or just eating for better health, will you forward my Substack to them? It would mean the world to me as I try to share the message of eating for good metabolic health.

🧡Beth

