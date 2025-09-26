Happy Friday! There’s definitely Fall in the air (on alternating days) here in Northern California- crisp mornings, shorter days, and that unmistakable feeling that it’s time to start thinking about warm, comforting meals. Perfect timing for slow cooker season!

I’ve had several requests recently for non-toxic slow cooker recommendations, and since I’m in the market for one myself, I did some research and decided to share what I have found.

When looking for the best non-toxic slow cooker, stainless steel inserts are the safest option since they don’t contain coatings that can leach chemicals and are highly durable. The Wolf Gourmet Multi-Function Cooker is the top recommended slow cooker, featuring a stainless steel cooking pot, albeit at a higher price point. For a better value, 360 Cookware offers slow cookers that use stainless steel inserts and come in 2.3, 4, and 6-quart sizes, or you can purchase just the base unit to use with your own stainless steel pots. If you prefer a ceramic option, the GreenPan Elite Slow Cooker features diamond-infused Thermolon Volt ceramic coating that’s free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Zojirushi also makes quality stainless steel options, and the Breville Fast Slow GO electric pressure cooker with slow cook mode. I’ve decided to go with the Staub Precision Induction Multi-Cooker since I already own the 5.5 quart Staub Dutch oven and love the quality of their enameled cast iron.

What to avoid: Slow cookers with PTFE/PFAS non-stick coatings, which can release harmful chemicals, as well as older ceramic pots that might contain lead in the glaze, especially if they’re scratched or decorated. Stainless steel remains the least risky option with no coatings, superior durability, and no leaching risk.

the Staub precision induction multi-cooker

Speaking of slow cooking, I’m attaching my 25 nourishing slow cooker recipes collection - perfect for cozy Fall meals. From hearty stews to warming soups, these recipes will keep you satisfied and your energy steady as the weather turns cooler.

Stay warm and enjoy your weekend!