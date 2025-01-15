slow cooker beef stew

I received this message this morning from someone in our lovely Substack community:

“Hey Beth! We’re in LA 🥺 and in the midst of dealing with bad air quality, we’ve been told using the gas stove can be dangerous for our air right now in our home. I want to cook, but wondering if you have any slow cooker (crock pot) soups or stews you’d recommend! Let me know ❤️‍🩹 appreciate it!”

I have been feeling pretty helpless this week and have been trying to figure out what to do besides donate to World Central Kitchen amidst the devastating loss and grief in Southern California.

When I heard many residents are being advised not to use their stoves while staying in their homes, my heart immediately went out to these families. Having lived through the Northern California fires in 2017 and 2019, I intimately understand the stress and uncertainty of this situation. Once evacuation orders were lifted during the Tubbs and Kincade fires and we could return to our home, my slow cooker became an unexpected lifeline – a way to prepare warm, nourishing meals for my family and friends when traditional cooking wasn't feasible.

Today, I want to share a resource that I hope will help those navigating similar circumstances. I've created a free ebook of slow cooker recipes specifically designed for times like these when you need simple, healthy meals that can provide comfort and nourishment without using your stove.

Even if you are not affected by the fires, please enjoy this resource, forward it to a friend who may need it, make a double batch of a slow cooker meal, and bring it to a friend or neighbor who just needs a little support and a nourishing, home cooked meal.

About the Recipe Collection

These 25 recipes are more than just meals – they're a practical tool for maintaining some normalcy during such an abnormal time. Each recipe has been carefully crafted to be:

Gluten free

Dairy free

Free of refined sugars

Made with real, whole food ingredients

Simple to prepare with minimal hands on time

Nourishing and comforting

The collection includes everything from hearty stews and soups to tender proteins, and some surprise comfort foods – all adapted to accommodate the dietary restrictions most in this Substack community follow while maintaining their soul-warming, nourishing qualities.

I always want every recipe I produce to nourish, energize, and protect our beautiful bodies, and all 25 of these recipes fill the bill!

Why These Recipes Matter

During my own experience with the Northern California fires, I discovered that having access to simple, healthy meal options provided a small but significant sense of control during an otherwise overwhelming time. My slow cooker became a constant companion, helping me feed not just my own family but also neighbors and friends who needed support.

I have created this recipe collection to be as simple and nourishing as possible. They're designed to work with shelf-stable or frozen ingredients when needed but can also incorporate fresh components when available. Most importantly, they require minimal prep work – because I understand that during challenging times, complicated cooking instructions are the last thing anyone needs.

How to Get Your Free Copy

To download your free copy of these slow cooker recipes, use this link:

The ebook is completely free and is my gift to you. Please feel free to share this resource with anyone in the LA area who might find it helpful.

A Note of Support

To our LA neighbors: While recipes are small in the face of such significant challenges, I hope these meals can provide some comfort and practicality during this time. You're not alone in this experience; sometimes, preparing a warm meal can help ground us when everything else feels uncertain.

Stay safe, take care of each other, and know that there are many of us holding you in our hearts.

If you find these recipes helpful, please share them with others who might need them. No matter how small it seems, community support can make a real difference during challenging times.

ways you can show your support in the wake of the Southern California fires

1// Consider a donation to the International Medical Corps, an organization that provides healthcare. “You can help provide lifesaving healthcare and supplies to children, families and communities that have lost everything due to conflict, disaster and disease.”

2// Consider supporting World Central Kitchen. “In 2024, WCK provided over 109 million meals to families affected by conflict, natural disasters, and the climate crisis in 20 countries.”





