3 Dairy Free Keto Ice Creams that give a level glucose response

My glucose response to these dairy free, keto ice creams!

Welcome to my very first bonus post! I have been experimenting with my new Ninja Creami and although I prefer my Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, I can finally see the appeal! I still think the ice cream maker, at well under $100, is a better value than the over $200 Ninja Creami. That being said, the Ninja Creami is a trendy appliance and my son and I are having fun with it. There is something experimental and fun about being able to turn just about anything into a frozen treat.

If you do not have a Ninja Creami or an ice cream maker, try my Peach Frozen Yogurt! This low carb, no churn, Peach Frozen Yogurt Recipe comes together with just a few ingredients and using just a freezer and a food processor.

Peach Frozen Yogurt

My best Ninja Creami tips:

Re-spin if needed . Sometimes the frozen dessert will look crumbly on top. This surprised me at first but it is normal. Just re-mix until you get the desired smooth consistency!

Don’t overfill the container . Liquids expand when they freeze so always leave some room at the top of the Ninja Creami pint containers for expansion. There is a max fill line on the containers to help you out!

Experiment with Flavors and Mix-ins . This is the fun part! Use my recipes as a “base” or starting point and add in nuts, nut butter, chopped fruit or berries, cacao nibs, sugar free chocolate chips, coconut flakes, or chopped chocolate.

Add Mix-ins at the Right Time . Add your favorite mix-ins towards the end of the churning process. This helps them distribute more evenly and prevents them from sinking to the bottom.

Experiment with Sweeteners . To keep these treats good for your metabolic health, use unrefined sweeteners like honey or maple syrup, or sugar free alternatives like allulose syrup, granulated allulose or your favorite keto syrup to keep them blood sugar friendly. I have used allulose in the following recipes because I like the creaminess it adds to ice cream. Allulose will not form ice crystals like other keto sweeteners, so it lends itself to frozen treats.

To Store your Ice Cream: Ninja creami desserts are best enjoyed within a couple of days. The thing about the Ninja creami is that the ice cream gets pretty hard (too hard to scoop easily) and requires either thawing for a few minutes, or re-mixing with the Creami. For this reason, it is helpful to have several extra pint containers because your ice cream will need to be stored in these containers for easy re-mixing.

3 Dairy Free, Blood Sugar Friendly Keto Ice Creams!

Equipment

saucepan

Ninja Creami or an Ice Cream Maker

Mexican Hot Cocoa Ice Cream

makes one pint

Ingredients

1 can coconut cream or dairy cream

1/4 cup cashew milk or whole milk

5 tbsp cacao powder

4 tbsp sweetener ( I used granulated allulose)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp cayenne

pinch sea salt

1 tbsp arrowroot powder (I know this seems like an unusual ice cream ingredient but it helps to make a non-dairy ice cream creamier, leave out if using dairy for this recipe)

Method

Step 1 In a saucepan on the stovetop over low heat, add coconut cream, milk, cacao powder, allulose, vanilla extract, cinnamon, cayenne, and a pinch of salt.

Step 2 Stir until allulose is melted and spices are incorporated. Do not boil.

Step 3 Take the saucepan off of the heat, and stir in the arrowroot, using a fork or a whisk.

Step 4 Pour the ice cream base into the Ninja Creami pint container or into the bowl of your ice cream maker and following directions for your ice cream maker.

Step 5 For the Ninja Creami, freeze this pint container for 24 hours. Process as “lite ice cream”. If the ice cream looks crumbly on top, re-spin it until it is creamy. I have found that it works best to re-process 2-3 times for the creamiest result.

Top with cacao nibs, chopped nuts or coconut flakes and enjoy!

My glucose response to a bowl of dairy free Mexican Hot Cocoa Ice Cream

I always test my glucose response to a food on an empty stomach to get a “pure” reading. So yes, I did have ice cream for lunch yesterday in the name of science. It is a good thing that all of my recipes support good metabolic health!

Coconut Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Chunks

Coconut Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate Chunks

makes one pint

Ingredients

1 can coconut cream or dairy cream

1/4 c cashew milk or other unsweetened milk or whole milk

1/2 cup cashew butter (or your favorite nut butter)

1/4 cup sweetener ( I used granulated allulose)

1 tsp ground vanilla

1/4 cup HU chocolate gems or your favorite sugar free chocolate chips or chopped chocolate bar!

Optional mix-ins: 1/4 cup nuts (peanuts, pecans, or your favorite!)

Method

Step 1 In a saucepan on the stovetop over low heat, add coconut cream, milk, cashew butter, allulose, and ground vanilla.

Step 2 Stir until allulose and cashew butter are melted and incorporated. Do not boil.

Step 3 Pour the ice cream base into the Ninja Creami pint container or into the bowl of your ice cream maker and following directions for your ice cream maker.

Step 5 For the Ninja Creami, freeze this pint container for 24 hours. Process as “lite ice cream”. If the ice cream looks crumbly on top, re-process it until it is creamy. I have found that it works best to re-spin 2-3 times for the creamiest result.

Step 6 To add a mix in: once you have processed the ice cream until creamy (1-3 times) make a hole in the center of your ice cream, and add in 1/4 cup HU chocolate chunks, sugar free chocolate chips or chopped dark chocolate bar

Optional mix-in: 1/4 c chopped nuts- use peanuts, pecans, walnuts, macadamia nuts, or your fave!

Or simply top with chopped nuts and enjoy!

My glucose response to Vanilla Coconut Ice Cream with Chocolate Chunks

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

makes one pint

Ingredients

2/3 cup coconut cream or dairy cream

1/3 cup full fat yogurt of choice (I used full fat A2 yogurt from Bellwether Farms, available at Costco)

1 cup cashew milk or other unsweetened milk

1/4 cup sweetener ( I used granulated allulose)

1 tsp ground vanilla

pinch sea salt

1 tbsp arrowroot powder (I know this seems like an unusual ice cream ingredient but it helps to make a non-dairy ice cream creamier, leave out if using dairy cream)

2 cups chopped fresh or frozen strawberries

Method

Step 1 In a saucepan on the stovetop over low heat, add coconut cream, yogurt, milk, allulose, ground vanilla, and a pinch of salt.

Step 2 Stir until allulose is melted and spices are incorporated. Do not boil.

Step 3 Take the saucepan off of the heat, and stir in the arrowroot, using a fork or a whisk.

Step 4 Fold the chopped strawberries into the ice cream base

Step 4 Pour the ice cream base into the Ninja Creami pint container or into the bowl of your ice cream maker and following directions for your ice cream maker.

Step 5 For the Ninja Creami, freeze this pint container for 24 hours. Process as “lite ice cream”. If the ice cream looks crumbly on top, re-spin it until it is creamy. I have found that it works best to re-process 2-3 times for the creamiest result.

Not sure why the vibrant pink doesn’t show up on video but it is very pretty!

My glucose response to Dairy Free Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream

Thank you🧡

I have been sharing blood sugar friendly, whole food recipes (gluten free, refined sugar free and mostly dairy free) on my blog and on instagram for 4 years now and I have met so many amazing people along the way. I am excited about being able to share even more on this platform and I am so very grateful you have joined me here!

🧡Beth

