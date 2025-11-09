As we approach Thanksgiving, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude- for this incredible community that shows up here week after week, for the talented food and wellness writers I’m privileged to collaborate with, and for my family and friends who fill my life with love and laughter.

This year, I’m especially grateful to partner with the wonderful

to bring you not just one, but

, each one designed to keep your blood sugar stable while delivering all the flavor and comfort you crave during the holidays:

Traditional Thanksgiving (all your favorites, reimagined) Elevated Thanksgiving (featuring beef wellington for something special) Seafood Celebration (a lighter, elegant alternative)

Use one for Thanksgiving, another for Christmas or a special birthday celebration, and save the third for New Year’s Eve - or mix and match dishes to create your own perfect feast for any occasion.

All three menus prove that holiday feasting can be both delicious and supportive of your metabolic health. Abby’s talent in the kitchen and her thoughtful approach to real food cooking align perfectly with everything we believe here at Nest Wellness.

As for me, Thanksgiving will look a little different this year - we’ll be celebrating in Baja with our children, their spouses and significant others, and dear friends. I’m not entirely sure what our Thanksgiving feast will look like in Mexico, but I have a feeling it might involve chicken, carnitas, fresh fish, and homemade tortillas instead of the traditional turkey and stuffing. I’ll be sure to share photos of whatever culinary adventure unfolds!

But whether you’re serving a classic turkey dinner, trying something new like we are, the heart of Thanksgiving remains the same: gathering around a table with people you love, sharing good food, and expressing gratitude for all the blessings in our lives.

Cooking + Prep Tips to Take the Stress Off from Abby:

Whether you’re making one dish or all of the dishes, here are a few tips to help you stay organized and calm:

Work Backward from Thanksgiving Day

If you’re tackling most of the meal, start with a plan and work backward! Note what can be made 3-4 days ahead, 1-2 days ahead, and what must be made day-of. I always make pie dough, potatoes/sweet potatoes, and salad dressings ahead of time, and par-cook certain veggies like green beans or cauliflower.

Batch-Prep Ingredients

Take a look at all the recipes on your menu and batch prep whenever you can. Chop all the onions you’ll need, all the celery, all the herbs—at the same time. Store them in separate labeled containers (e.g., “onions for stuffing”). This saves so much time and mental energy on the big day.

Label Your Serving Dishes the Night Before

Set aside all your serving dishes and utensils and label them with Post-its the night before. That way, you know exactly which bowl or platter to reach for in that hurried final stretch before dinner is served. I do this for big food photography shoots too—it eliminates last-minute decision-making and helps create a more cohesive, beautiful tablescape.

Blood Sugar Tips for Thanksgiving Day from Beth

The Resistant Starch Potato Trick

If you love mashed or roasted potatoes, here’s a simple way to make them more blood sugar-friendly: after cooking, let them cool completely, then reheat before serving. Cooling allows some of the starch to convert into resistant starch, which acts more like fiber in your body—meaning it has a gentler impact on blood sugar.

My go-to: When I bring home a bag of potatoes, I boil the whole bag, let them cool, and store them in the refrigerator. My kids love “smashed” potatoes—just smash them with the bottom of a glass, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and roast in a 400°F oven until browned and crispy. This trick works with sweet potatoes too—to a slightly lesser degree, but still worth doing!

Pro tip: Make your potatoes a day or two ahead. You’ll save time on Thanksgiving and support steadier blood sugar.

Move a Little After the Meal

One of the simplest, most effective ways to keep blood sugar stable after a big meal? Move your body. A short 10-15 minute walk after dinner, tidying up the kitchen, or even a friendly game of backyard football helps your muscles use up circulating glucose—keeping post-meal spikes in check.

In our family, we split into teams for a football match we call the “Toilet Bowl,” and the winning team gets to keep the toilet seat trophy until next year. It’s become one of our favorite traditions—and a perfect excuse to get everyone moving!

Small, mindful choices like these make a big difference—and let you enjoy your Thanksgiving meal while feeling your best.

Thanksgiving 2020 "toilet bowl" with our 3 family bubble

Paid subscribers can download all 3 menus (52-page ebook with 30 recipes) below, and if you’re not a paid subscriber yet, you can upgrade to access these menus today!🧡