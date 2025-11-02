Friday night is pizza night at our house, and for over 13 years, my family has been making this almond flour thin-crust recipe. We each make and top our own pizzas while listening to music, then settle in for pizza and a movie. It’s become one of our favorite family traditions. Over the years, I’ve also developed this cauliflower crust recipe during my time at Levels Health - it’s become just as beloved by readers looking for another blood sugar-friendly option.

Most of my best ideas come from YOU. Your recipe requests and comments guide what I create next, and lately, several of you have asked for alternatives to nut-based pizza crusts. Please share your own recipe requests and ideas in our community chat!

My goal is always blood sugar balance and metabolic health, but I also want to give you options and teach you how to make recipes more blood sugar-friendly and in support of metabolic health. In that vein, today’s post includes 4 different pizza crust recipes - each one grain-free, gluten-free, and designed with blood sugar balance in mind. Whether you avoid nuts, flax, or eggs, need to watch your carbs, or want to maximize protein and fiber - I’ve got you covered. Each option offers different textures and nutritional profiles so you can choose what works best for YOUR body and your goals.

Let’s bring pizza night back to your table, without the metabolic mayhem!

pizza night + level glucose

Paid Subscriber Exclusive: 3 Blood Sugar Friendly Thanksgiving Menus!

Next Sunday, I will be sharing 3 complete blood sugar friendly menus: a traditional Thanksgiving menu, and 2 alternative menus that can be used for Thanksgiving or throughout the holidays. This perk is just for paid subscribers, so if you’ve been thinking about upgrading, now is the perfect time!

Recipe: 4 grain-free pizza crusts

These pizza crust recipes deliver all the satisfaction of traditional pizza without the blood sugar rollercoaster. There are 4 separate options so you can choose what works best for your needs and dietary preferences. Each recipe makes 2 small (8”) pizzas and is incredibly simple to make - ready in under 30 minutes!

Serves: 1-2 (makes 2 small 8” pizzas per recipe- I can eat one with a side salad, but my husband and son each eat 2 small pizzas)

Equipment: