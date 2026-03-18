Welcome to Nest Wellness! Browse hundreds of recipes in my recipe index, explore my ebooks over on my website, or dive deeper with my Blood Sugar Method course. Our quarterly Reset is coming up April 13-20- will you join us?

I love working from home. It suits my introverted nature and gives me the flexibility to show up for my four kids when they need me, test a recipe when the mood strikes, be with my fur babies, Charlie and Luna, host zoom cooking classes in my kitchen, write when I am inspired (even if it is between loads of laundry or client meetings), and lift heavy with my daughter Camille twice a week. With my first grandbaby due in six weeks, I am especially grateful for this flexibility. Being present and hands-on for my daughter and son-in-law during this special time means everything to me.

But this week I've been thinking a lot about the people who make this work feel less lonely — the writers, collaborators, and friends who show up in this space with generosity, wisdom, and intention. Today I want to introduce you to four of them!

One of my favorite things about this Substack community is the spirit of generosity that runs throughout. Food writers, nutritionists, recipe developers, and health experts all show up for each other: sharing audiences, sharing ideas, and genuinely cheering each other on.

I have always believed that there is enough room for everyone to do good work in this space. When someone else’s community discovers something that helps them feel better, eat better, or live better — that’s a win for all of us.

Over the past several months, I’ve had the privilege of being a guest on some truly wonderful Substacks, and today I want to share four of them with you. Each of these writers brings something unique and valuable to the table, and I think you’ll love getting to know them.

Consider this your invitation to explore, follow, and support some of the people who inspire me.

Betty Williams, Vasudha Viswanath, Abby Cooper, and Sonja Manning

Betty Williams of Betty Eatz

You may already know Betty from our upcoming free Kimchi Workshop, but if you haven’t found your way to her Substack yet, today is the day.

Betty Williams writes Betty Eatz, a celebration of bright, fresh California Cuisine — tacos, kimchi, seasonal produce, and bold flavors that make you want to head straight to the kitchen. Her warmth and love of food come through in everything she creates, and her new monthly dinner party series is exactly the kind of content I wish existed when I started hosting in my twenties.

If you loved my Spring Brunch post, you'll love the Spring Dinner party menu Betty and I built together. I was honored to be her guest contributor this month, and we had so much fun putting together a shared Spring menu. Head over to see what we cooked up — and give Betty some love while you’re there.

We Ate Well with Vasudha Viswanath

Vasudha Viswanath is the author of The Vegetarian Reset and the voice behind We Ate Well — and her story is one that resonates deeply with everything we talk about here.

A lifelong vegetarian and passionate home cook, Vasudha reversed her prediabetes on a low-carb diet, left her career on Wall Street, and channeled her obsession with nutrient-dense vegetarian cooking into a cookbook and a thriving Substack community. Her approach — emphasizing vegetables and protein while cutting excessive starch and sugar — is beautifully aligned with the Blood Sugar Method philosophy.

If you’re vegetarian, plant-curious, or simply looking for more inspiration in the kitchen, Vasudha’s work is not to be missed. Her approach maps beautifully onto the Build a Bowl framework I'm sharing next Sunday.

At the Table with Abby Cooper

Abby Cooper is the talented writer, photographer, and recipe developer behind Stem and Spoon and her Substack newsletter, At the Table — a weekly collection of low-carb and keto-friendly recipes that make healthy eating feel approachable and doable. Her pantry and mine have a lot of overlap — I think you'll see why.

Abby is a mom of three and wife to an incredible brain cancer warrior, and her commitment to nourishing her family with real, wholesome food comes through in everything she creates. I have so much admiration for her and the work she puts into this space.

I was so honored to be a guest in her kitchen — head over to take a look and give Abby some love while you’re there.

a peek inside my kitchen with Sonja Manning

Sonja Manning and I go way back — we first connected working together at Levels Health and have stayed friends ever since. Sonja now works for Lineage Provisions and she recently joined us as a guest inside The Blood Sugar Method, and I was so happy to have her.

Sonja has been doing the most fun series — sneak peeks of other people’s kitchens! Pantry staples, favorite tools, the things that actually live on the counter. I loved being included, and I think you’ll enjoy the peek inside my kitchen and the full series too. If you've ever wondered what actually lives in a nutritionist's fridge, this one's for you.

free live ferments class!

Fermentation is one of the most powerful tools we have for gut health, and this class is not to be missed!

Betty Williams will be teaching a free live Kimchi Workshop, and she brings something truly special to this one. Betty grew up eating kimchi — her mom is Korean — and she now makes it regularly for her own family. This isn’t a recipe she learned from a blog. It’s the kind of knowledge passed down through generations, and she’s sharing all of it with us.

We’ll learn the techniques, the cultural roots, and the practical tips that make homemade kimchi doable, healthful, and delicious. And of course, all the gut health and probiotic benefits that make kimchi such a powerful addition to a metabolically healthy diet.

It’s free. It’s live. It’s going to be so good. Register below⤵

sign up for zoom link + shop list

the April reset is almost here

April 13–20, seven days of clean, low-glycemic eating with a community of people doing it alongside you. Details and sign-up below⤵

Sunday’s giveaway for paid subscribers!

Something fun is happening inside the paid community this Sunday! One of my favorite perks for paid subscribers is the occasional giveaway — and this Sunday, we have a good one ($300+ value!). Open to US residents. I will announce the winner in this Sunday’s newsletter. Not a paid subscriber yet? There’s never been a better week to upgrade.

Join as a paying or founding member

This week’s giveaway perk for paid subscribers: enter your email address in our chat to be entered, and I will announce the winner in this Sunday’s newsletter!

enter here to win!

Which of these writers are you already following — and which are you discovering for the first time? Let me know in the comments!

Thank you for being here,

P.S.

This Sunday’s post is one I’ve been working on for a while — the complete Build a Bowl Guide for Metabolic Health. A mix-and-match framework for building a blood-sugar-friendly meal from whatever’s in your fridge, any night of the week. No recipe required. Paid subscribers get it Sunday, plus the Blackened Fish Taco Bowl with Creamy Avocado Dressing that inspired it. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, this is a great week to do it!🧡

Join as a paying or founding member

all day puppy cuddles are one of the great perks of working from home. Charlie on the left, Luna always in my lap, on my feet, or generally in the middle of things

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