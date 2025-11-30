I’m writing this from Baja, where I’m soaking up time with all of my kids and our dear friends. Sharing meals, watching the sunrise over morning tea or coffee, group yoga, watching the ocean, paddleboarding, kayaking, and sunset walks fill my cup in a way nothing else can. I hope your Thanksgiving was full of special moments.

Now that the holiday has passed, you’re probably staring at a turkey carcass and wondering what to do with it. Don’t throw it away! That carcass is liquid gold waiting to happen, and I’m going to show you exactly how to transform it into rich, nourishing bone broth.

Why Bone Broth Deserves a Place in Your Kitchen

Bone broth isn’t just trendy—it’s one of the most healing, nutrient-dense foods you can make. Here’s what you’re getting in every cup:

Collagen and gelatin for gut healing, joint health, and glowing skin

Amino acids like glycine and proline that support tissue repair and reduce inflammation

Minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus in a highly absorbable form

Immune support when your body needs it most during cold and flu season

Sipping warm bone broth is soothing and comforting, but the real magic is using it as a base for soups and stews or to cook lentils. It adds depth of flavor and a nutritional boost that can’t be matched.

sausage + white bean soup, french onion soup, Italian wedding soup

Recipe: Turkey Bone Broth (to sip or use in soups)

Transform your Thanksgiving turkey carcass into rich, nourishing bone broth that will serve you all winter long. This recipe works for any poultry bones, but using your leftover turkey is the perfect place to start.

Equipment

large slow cooker or stockpot

Ingredients

Turkey carcass (or 2-3 pounds of bones from chicken, duck, pheasant, or other poultry)

1 pound chicken feet (optional but highly recommended—the cartilage creates a beautifully gelatinous broth rich in collagen)

10-12 cups filtered water (enough to cover the bones)

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or fresh lemon juice (the acidity helps extract minerals from the bones)

3-4 cups vegetables (optional)—carrots, celery, onions, garlic, and any leftover vegetables you have on hand

Fresh herbs (optional)—parsley, thyme, rosemary, or bay leaves

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Place the turkey carcass (breaking it into pieces if needed to fit), chicken feet (if using), vegetables, herbs, salt, and pepper into a large slow cooker or stockpot. Pour in the filtered water until the bones are fully covered. Add the apple cider vinegar or lemon juice. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes before turning on the heat—this allows the acid to begin drawing minerals from the bones. Bring to a simmer and cook: Crockpot: Set on low for 24 hours

Stovetop: Simmer on the lowest heat for 12-24 hours (the longer, the richer) * During the first hour, skim off any foam or impurities that rise to the surface. Strain the broth through a fine-mesh strainer or cheesecloth into a large bowl. Discard the bones and vegetables. Allow to cool, then pour into glass mason jars. Refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 6 months. (Leave 1-2 inches of space at the top of jars if freezing to allow for expansion.)

Notes

Quality matters: Use bones from pasture-raised, organic poultry whenever possible. The quality of your bones directly impacts the quality of your broth.

The gelatin test: When refrigerated, your broth should become gelatinous and jiggly—this means it’s rich in collagen and gelatin. If it doesn’t gel, it’s still nutritious, but adding chicken feet next time will help.

Flavor variations: Keep it simple with just bones, water, and vinegar, or add vegetables and herbs for more depth. Both approaches work beautifully.

Use it everywhere: Sip it warm as a healing drink, use it as a base for soups and stews, or cook lentils and vegetables in it for added nutrition.

Storage Tip: Freeze broth in ice cube trays for small portions to add to sauces, or in 2-cup portions for easy soup making.

5 Bone Broth-Based Soups

Once you’ve got your bone broth ready (or if you’re using store-bought), here are some of my favorite blood sugar-friendly soups and stews to keep you cozy all season:

