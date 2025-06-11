Every woman's journey through menopause is unique and different. What works for one may not work for another. But after 58 years on this earth—and plenty of time navigating my own menopausal experience—I've discovered certain habits that consistently support both my physical and mental health.

As a nutritionist specializing in women's midlife health, I've not only lived these principles but witnessed their transformative power with clients.

The 8 daily habits I swear by (including the foods I eat, the times I eat, supplements I take, and the no-willpower hacks I lean on)—and why they might work for you, too.

1. I eat a satisfying breakfast that prioritizes protein, fiber, and healthy fat

My mornings begin with a non-negotiable: a breakfast that combines protein, fiber, and healthy fat. This trio helps stabilize blood sugar, which becomes increasingly important during menopause as insulin sensitivity decreases due to hormone decline.

My go to breakfast supplies me with 20+ grams of fiber, 25-30 grams of protein, and 500-600mg of calcium (the most your body can absorb in one meal).

This is what I eat most mornings: