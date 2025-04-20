Happy Easter and Happy Passover if you celebrate! I thought today that I would share an easy “bonus” recipe that you can whip up in very little time. These delicious keto-friendly macaroons capture all the flavors of an Almond Joy candy bar in a healthier, homemade treat. With coconut, almonds, and rich dark chocolate, they're perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth while supporting balanced blood sugar levels and metabolic health. My whole family loves these, and I hope you do too!

I am enjoying some family time in Mexico with ALL of my kids, and I am in my happy place.

Nutrients in these tasty little cookies

Coconut cream Rich in healthy fats, particularly medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which can support metabolism Contains small amounts of iron, magnesium, and potassium

Monk fruit allulose blend Zero glycemic impact, no effect on blood sugar Contains zero calories Allulose has been shown in studies to lower blood sugar

Almond or vanilla extract Minimal nutritional impact, adds flavor without calories

Unsweetened shredded coconut High in fiber (about 4-5g per ¼ cup) Contains healthy fats and manganese Source of iron and other minerals Approximately 150 calories per ¼ cup

Egg whites Excellent source of protein (about 3.6g per egg white) Virtually fat-free Contains riboflavin, selenium, and other trace minerals

Raw almonds Rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and protein (about 6g per ¼ cup) Contains heart-healthy monounsaturated fats Good source of fiber

Dark chocolate (70%+ cacao) Contains antioxidants, iron, magnesium, copper, and manganese Higher cacao percentages contain less sugar and more beneficial compounds

Coconut oil Contains MCTs that can support metabolism and brain health



Continuous Glucose Monitor Results

my glucose response to 2 almond joy macaroons

the recipe: almond joy macaroons

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten free, grain free, refined sugar free, and low carb

Makes 16 cookies

Equipment