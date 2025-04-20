Happy Easter and Happy Passover if you celebrate! I thought today that I would share an easy “bonus” recipe that you can whip up in very little time. These delicious keto-friendly macaroons capture all the flavors of an Almond Joy candy bar in a healthier, homemade treat. With coconut, almonds, and rich dark chocolate, they're perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth while supporting balanced blood sugar levels and metabolic health. My whole family loves these, and I hope you do too!
Nutrients in these tasty little cookies
Coconut cream
Rich in healthy fats, particularly medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which can support metabolism
Contains small amounts of iron, magnesium, and potassium
Monk fruit allulose blend
Zero glycemic impact, no effect on blood sugar
Contains zero calories
Allulose has been shown in studies to lower blood sugar
Almond or vanilla extract
Minimal nutritional impact, adds flavor without calories
Unsweetened shredded coconut
High in fiber (about 4-5g per ¼ cup)
Contains healthy fats and manganese
Source of iron and other minerals
Approximately 150 calories per ¼ cup
Egg whites
Excellent source of protein (about 3.6g per egg white)
Virtually fat-free
Contains riboflavin, selenium, and other trace minerals
Raw almonds
Rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and protein (about 6g per ¼ cup)
Contains heart-healthy monounsaturated fats
Good source of fiber
Dark chocolate (70%+ cacao)
Contains antioxidants, iron, magnesium, copper, and manganese
Higher cacao percentages contain less sugar and more beneficial compounds
Coconut oil
Contains MCTs that can support metabolism and brain health
Continuous Glucose Monitor Results
the recipe: almond joy macaroons
By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness
Gluten free, grain free, refined sugar free, and low carb
Makes 16 cookies
Equipment
