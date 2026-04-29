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Hi Nest Wellness community,



April has been one of those months I will never forget.

It started in Costa Rica with ten days of hiking volcanoes, ziplining through cloud forests, eating the most beautiful food, and witnessing my budding nature photographer son Nolan, photograph 271 bird species with the kind of focus that makes a mother proud. I wore my CGM the whole trip and documented every meal, and that full diary is here if you missed it.

Collared redstart, Scaly-breasted hummingbird, Buff-rumped warbler, Black-crowned antshrike, Olive-backed euphoria, Bay wren, 📷 by Nolan Bollinger

We came home, dove straight into the April Reset with our community, and right on her own schedule, our first grandchild, Elizabeth Faye, arrived a week early on April 17th. I have been in Oak Harbor with Maddie and her husband Garrett since Ellie’s birth, keeping them fed, doing laundry and dishes, rocking Ellie, and generally doing exactly what my own sweet mama did for me when my babies were born. My heart is full.

my new favorite pastime

In between all of it, I have been reading, cooking comfort food in my daughter’s kitchen, learning from some extraordinary women, and finding the small rituals that keep me grounded when life is gloriously full. Maddie and I are working on empanadas for next Sunday, inspired by our recent trip to Costa Rica so stay tuned!

→Here is everything that has been sustaining me this month.

1. listening to these audiobooks

2. wearing these spring favorites

I love sundresses, and I have been wearing these three on repeat: this floral linen, this denim dress, and this flowy white sundress. On cooler days I top them with a cardigan or a denim jacket. I am also loving these ecru Paige pants with this gingham top.

I am a creature of habit, so I rely on the same three shoes: espadrilles (I have them in navy and black, plus these in denim with an ankle strap), these low-heeled sandals comfortable enough to walk miles in, and these Adidas in red, white, and black. It is still chilly and occasionally drizzly in Oak Harbor, so I picked up this cozy Vince v-neck sweater and have been wearing it with my Paige jeans and my soft black lounge pants.

3. celebrating a new baby

I am a firm believer in less is more when it comes to baby items. These are the things that have been truly useful in the first couple of weeks:

for baby: KeaBaby swaddle wraps with zip open bottom for easy diaper changes, a beautiful, soft baby blanket, a baby carrier (this is the updated version of the one I used for my own babies), kimono onesies, and soft caps to keep little heads warm.

for mama: this essential hospital set, compression socks and leggings, endless cups of tea, a good breast pump, a lounge set, and this soft bamboo nursing dress in a gorgeous burgundy shade.

4. loving these day + night electrolytes

Turning 60 this year has made me more intentional about the things I used to take for granted, and hydration and sleep are at the top of that list.

Most electrolyte drinks are full of artificial flavoring, maltodextrin, and sugar, which makes them not ideal for those of us eating low-glycemic. I’ve been using Pique’s Deep Hydration Protocol — two supplements designed to work together, morning and night — and they’ve become one of my favorite daily rituals.

The B·T Fountain comes with me to workouts. Clinically proven ceramides and hyaluronic acid for deep cellular hydration — and as a side effect, genuinely better skin. Skin dryness is one of the most undertalked symptoms of perimenopause, and this addresses it from the inside out.

The R·E Fountain is my wind-down ritual. Triple Biomaxed™ Magnesium — L-Threonate, Glycinate, and Taurate — for calm, rest, and recovery. I mix it before bed and sleep noticeably better on the nights I take it.

Clean ingredients, no sugar, nothing artificial. These two have earned a permanent spot in my routine.

20% off for life + free gifts

5. learning from

Betty Williams did a fabulous kimchi and fermentation class inside The Blood Sugar Method this month. If you are not familiar with Betty, her fermentation series is worth exploring — she makes the whole process feel approachable and genuinely fun.

Me! I will be teaching a class inside The Blood Sugar Method for members only on June 24th at 3 pm PST. It's all about baking low-carb, nutrient-dense foods with alternative flours. Join here to access all of the members-only perks like monthly meal plans, monthly Q and As, and monthly cooking classes.

6. cooking spring favorites!

It has been chilly and drizzly in Oak Harbor, and the new family has been craving comfort food. Dishes I have made since arriving: lasagna, chili pie, Thai chicken meatball soup, bone broth, eggs and avocado, cottage cheese with basil seeds, endless cups of tea for Maddie, and matcha for me. This moo shu pork stir fry by Kerry Faber is on the menu for tonight.

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7. watching

I binge-watched Love Story on our flight to Costa Rica. I had heard the reviews, and so I watched it as a work of fiction and loved revisiting the fashions of the 90s.

8. pouring my heart into

Taking care of Maddie, her husband, and baby Ellie. Caring for The Blood Sugar Method community, the Reset Method community, and everyone here at Nest Wellness.

I feel genuinely blessed to have so many extraordinary people step into this space during such a full season of my life. I hope you have had the chance to meet Dr. Pearson, Dr. Seguin, Kerry Faber, Melissa Norman, and Betty Williams. Each expert brings something valuable to this community, and I am so grateful for all of them, and of course you too!

9. saving

Fullscript Spring Sale — the 25% off everything sale is coming in May. If you don't have an account yet, set one up here (everything is always 20% off) so you're ready when the sale goes live.

10. creating community

Join us Tuesday, May 20th at 1pm PST / 4pm EST for a free live workshop with physician, gardener, and functional medicine practitioner Michelle Seguin MD: Growing Together: Building Your Anti-Inflammatory Plate Through Seasonal Eating and Dietary Diversity.

This one is going to be beautiful. I’d love to see you there🧡

sign up here!

11. reading these books

I always have a couple of books going at the same time. Recent reads I have loved:

What are you reading right now? Drop it in the comments — I always love a good recommendation!

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12. gifting these for the mamas in my life

With Mother’s Day around the corner, these would make a lovely gift for new moms, mothers, mothers-in-law, grandmothers, great-grandmothers, or anyone in your life who fills that mothering role.

Flowers and blooming orchids always make a lovely gift, but so do things the special woman in your life may not buy for themselves like this gold bracelet, this necklace that I have had my eye on, this heart necklace with child’s name, and this strength training bundle for the woman building muscle this year, this gorgeous sweater, this 3 piece PJ set like mine (it is super soft!), this 90s inspired slipdress nightgown and, this linen gingham maxidress, this Italian washed poplin sundress in pale blue, or this linen maxi dress, or support a local business by gifting a spa or pedicure gift certificate. Or gift a certificate for a workshop, like the ones at Gather, Sebastopol.

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If this post resonated, please hit ❤️ and restack so others can find their way here too. Together we are building something meaningful — a space rooted in real food, metabolic health, and showing up for one another.

Nourishing you always,

P.S. Coming this Sunday for paid subscribers, a brand new empanada recipe for blood sugar balance, inspired by our recent trip to Costa Rica.

P.P.S. The breastfeeding and postpartum nutrition post is almost ready — it is one I have been looking forward to writing for a long time. If you or someone you love has a new baby coming, stay close.

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