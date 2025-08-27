August was a month of summer travels. We spent a lovely week in Mexico before school started, then celebrated my parents' 60th wedding anniversary with a wonderful weekend visit. The beginning of school always means restructuring my day once again to accommodate driving my son to and from school (he's learning to drive and improving daily, but for now, we still get precious "car time" together). Needless to say, it has taken me a couple of weeks to get back into the groove of a new routine. Having systems in place and essentials I rely on always help in times of change.

Mexico: fishing, swimming, matcha, sunrises, sunsets, reading, and cooking!

Today I want to share the kitchen tools and current reads that have been making my August - and healthy living in general - a little easier and more enjoyable. I believe having the right tools makes nourishing yourself so much simpler, but I also believe in having just the essentials, not too many! These are the items I reach for again and again, the ones that truly earn their space in my kitchen and my life.

Cooking:

All-Clad stainless steel pots and pans (mine were wedding gifts 31 years ago, and they still look brand new), Staub enameled cast iron Dutch ovens in two sizes, and my beloved Staub skillet that I use at least twice a day for everything from fish to steaks to stir fries. The even heat distribution makes such a difference, and clean up is effortless! I have gifted each of my kids their own Staub Dutch oven and skillet when they moved out on their own, along with a Vitamix blender. These really are the top 3 things I would recommend to anyone new to healthy cooking or newly setting up house! I also rely on Pyrex glass baking dishes, bowls and measuring cups, plus sturdy sheet pans for everything from one-pan meals to perfectly roasted vegetables.

from veggies to fish and meat and pancakes, my Staub enameled cast iron does it all!

Blending and processing:

My Vitamix is easily my most used appliance for smoothies, green blender soup, and homemade nut milks (cashew milk tastes so good when it's fresh!). The Instant Pot with stainless steel insert makes hands-off beans and coconut yogurt possible even on busy weeks, while my food processor handles quick pesto and perfectly shredded vegetables in seconds (making my carrot cake a cinch). And I can't forget Dr. B's beloved Breville espresso machine- his morning coffee ritual is sacred!

pancake batter, blender soup and green smoothies- my Vitamix is a workhorse!

Prepping:

Sharp knives are essential - I have a good chef's knife, serrated knife, and paring knife that I keep well-maintained. Wooden cutting boards, stainless steel and glass measuring tools, my trusty fish spatula that flips everything perfectly, a reliable food thermometer, and a milk frother that creates perfectly mixed matcha and protein drinks every time.

Storing:

Zwilling glass containers have completely replaced plastic in our fridge- they keep food fresher longer and reheat beautifully. Mason jars are workhorses in our kitchen, holding everything from leftovers to homemade jam to No Oats. I love my organic cotton produce bags for farmers market trips, and glass mixing bowls that eliminate plastic from food prep entirely.

Measuring and tracking:

My digital food scale has been invaluable for precise macro tracking (especially for sharing my breakfasts and lunches!). It takes the guesswork out of serving sizes and has really helped me understand what appropriate portions look like- because creating a healthy kitchen means choosing tools that support both your body and your cooking goals.

Baking:

Unbleached parchment paper, silicone baking mats for reusable non-stick surfaces, and stainless steel cooling racks that won't warp or rust are worth the investment.

Seasoning and spicing:

A beautiful salt cellar makes it so easy to pinch the perfect amount of salt while cooking, and my pepper mill ensures freshly-ground pepper every time. Quality spices truly transform simple ingredients into something special.

Some of my go-to favorites include:

I'm constantly reaching for spices from Oaktown Spice, which has become one of my most trusted sources for high-quality seasonings that make all the difference in everyday cooking. If you like to make your own spice blends, take a peek at this ebook with 24 recipes!

spices and salts add flavor and complexity

Wearing:

Sundresses have become my late-summer uniform, paired with either a denim jacket or soft cardigan, and rotating between espadrilles, comfortable sandals, or my favorite white tennis shoes. I love how versatile this formula is - espadrilles for a slightly dressier look, sandals for casual comfort, or my favorite white tennis shoes when I know I'll be doing a lot of walking. It's become my uniform because it works for everything from farmers market visits to dinner out, and I never have to think too hard about what to wear.

Sleeping:

Good sleep is such a cornerstone of health, so I recently upgraded a few items that were overdue for refreshing. I'm absolutely loving these incredibly soft and cozy slippers (they would make such a thoughtful gift for someone you care about!) and treated myself to this gorgeous PJ set in the most beautiful printed silk-cotton blend. I realized that since we do family Christmas pajamas every year, all of my sleepwear had become Christmas-themed, and it was time for some variety!

I'm still completely devoted to my heated silk sleep mask and sleep like a baby (is that even a real thing?!) when I use it. The gentle warmth is so soothing, especially during air conditioning season. My husband and two of my daughters have the same one now - it's become a family favorite.

Reading:

Here's what has been keeping me company during quiet morning moments and evening wind down time:

Saving:

The twice yearly FullScript stock up sale is September 1-3, with everything 30% off- professional-grade supplements, personal care, creatine, collagen, and more.

Make your account now so you're ready when the sale goes live. It takes 2 minutes and gives you access to practitioner-quality supplements at wholesale prices, plus my curated recommendations for blood sugar, menopause, metabolic health, and immune health, and more. Popular items sell out quickly during these sales, so put them in your cart now so you are ready when the sale goes live!

