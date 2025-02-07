I am not a big football fan, but I love the gathering and the eating part of game day! My husband is out of town this weekend, and because he is usually the game day lead in our house, it wasn’t on my radar until one of my lovely readers asked if I had any crowd-pleasing, healthier recipes.

My answer was of course, yes! So, I have created this surprise bonus post, which is absolutely free for all subscribers. I have done a round-up of metabolically healthy small bites, hearty salads, and easy desserts for you to make gathering less effort and way more fun.

When 88% of American adults are metabolically unhealthy, why do we still call it 'rare' to have blood sugar issues? Eating for blood sugar balance and good metabolic health is vital at every age and stage. Metabolic dysfunction builds over time, so it stands to reason that eating for metabolic health should begin in childhood.

But here is what everyone misses: eating to nourish, protect, and energize all of the cells of our body is important for everyone, at every age, and we shouldn’t wait for metabolic dysfunction to eat in a way that supports good metabolic health!

I will frequently put together “boards” or nibbly dinners for movie nights, game days, or when I have what my family calls “French” dinner. I am not sure why my kids started calling it French dinner, but maybe because it felt fancy and fun to them when they were little? I am not sure why, but the name “French dinner” stuck.

Here are some of our “French dinner” boards that would be perfect for game day:

carrots, confit garlic, dates, pickles, pate, olives, pecans, guacamole, fennel, cooked and cooled potatoes, almond crackers, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, orange slices

I made this board for a friend for an event she was holding in her shop, but this board would be perfect for game day and includes cucumbers, uncured salami, bell peppers, garlic hummus, cheeses, chia crackers, green beans, olives, tapenade, strawberries, watermelon radishes, nuts, cooked and cooled potatoes (creates resistant starch that can be better for blood sugar), and carrots.

If you have never made a charcuterie rose, let my friend Nisha (@bakesandboards on IG) teach you how!

Even if you are not a sports fan, these are terrific recipes for picnics, parties, and potlucks- be sure to bookmark and share this round-up!

As always, these recipes are grain-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, or with dairy-free swaps, refined sugar-free, low glycemic, and created to nourish, energize, and protect your metabolic health!

Small Bites

Hearty Salads

Easy Desserts

Thank you🧡

This newsletter wouldn’t be possible without YOU! A huge THANK YOU to all who support my work here on Substack. I hope you enjoyed this free bonus post. If you missed it, this was last week’s free bonus post.

This Sunday, for paid subscribers, I am sharing a brand new cake to support blood sugar balance and metabolic health just in time for Valentine’s Day! I will include a video tutorial for decorating this moist and delicious almond flour + olive oil + yogurt cake (free of gluten, grain, refined sugar, and with dairy or non-dairy options).

cake that supports metabolic health? yes, please!

Become a paid subscriber and receive this cake recipe and a brand-new low glycemic (continuous glucose monitor tested) recipe every Sunday!

🧡Beth

