Meet nutrition educator, Mira Dessy aka “the Ingredient Guru”

You all know how much I love the connections that have come from this little corner of the internet — and today I get to introduce you to someone I think you’re really going to love.

Meet Mira Dessy, The Ingredient Guru! While I’m traveling in Mexico this week, I’m so happy to hand the newsletter over to Mira for this Q&A style interview — plus a guest recipe from her kitchen. I think you’ll find her story and her approach to food deeply resonant with everything we talk about here at Nest Wellness.

Mira’s journey into nutrition began not in a classroom but on her sofa.

“Many years ago I wound up having an immune system collapse and was diagnosed with five different autoimmune disorders. I was so ill that I was living my life on the sofa and not able to properly care for my kids or manage daily responsibilities. I had a raft of doctors and an impressive regimen of prescription medications but wasn’t getting better.”

A turning point came during an executive checkup — four days, many doctors, some new directions. But it was what happened after she got home that changed everything.

“A friend of mine gave me a book about artificial colors. I realized none of these doctors had talked with me about food. It was medications and therapies.”

She walked into her pantry and started reading labels.

“Although I was baking all of our bread, making quarts and quarts of tomato sauce, pickles, jams, and more — there was a lot in our pantry that had ingredients I didn’t understand. The more I learned, the more I removed from our pantry. And the more I reclaimed my health.”

That experience sent her back to school at Bauman College of Holistic Nutrition and Culinary Arts, where she trained as a Nutrition Educator. Her career — and her identity as The Ingredient Guru — took off from there!

hidden pantry traps

Beth: You call yourself The Ingredient Guru — but your work goes beyond just reading labels. How do you define “ingredients for a healthy life,” and how does that philosophy show up in the way you eat day to day?

Mira: I think reading labels is a foundation but it’s more than that. Remembering that our health journey is a journey. It’s not always perfect but if you’re mindful about what you’re doing and are open to learning how to be in tune with the messages your body is giving you the better off you’ll be. The basic ingredients for a healthy life (aside from the food label) are: hydration, sleep, self-care, mindful practice, movement, creativity, and preparedness.

Beth: If you could get every person in a grocery store to stop and look at just one thing on a food label, what would it be and why?

Mira: This is such a hard question. So many people ask me this. If I had to bring it down to just one thing to watch out for, it would be carrageenan. It’s a red seaweed that is very challenging for the digestive system. Unfortunately it’s found in virtually every aisle of the grocery store including the pharmacy section. Lunch meats, dairy products, soups, and more.

I have 7 Simple Rules for grocery shopping that help you avoid the majority of the non-nutritive ingredients at the grocery store



Beth: What are the most common ingredients hiding in “health foods” that people would be shocked to find there — the ones that look clean on the front of the package but tell a very different story on the back?

Mira: There are a number of those so I’ll pick three that are on my mind at the moment: (I won’t mention allulose based on our conversation since I know you sometimes use it)

Food Gums - by themselves food gums aren’t challenging unless there’s an allergy to them. The problem is that food producers are using more and more of them. While they’re okay in small doses no one is paying attention to how much they consume in a day or week. Overconsumption can cause bowel health issues among other things - bloating, diarrhea, constipation, etc. Agave nectar - Although this is a low glycemic sweetener it’s very high in fructose. Higher than High Fructose Corn Syrup. Excess fructose consumption is bad for your liver so this is one I would stay away from The word natural means absolutely nothing. Food producers use it because it’s a feel good word that makes people think something is almost the same as organic. You could potentially be paying almost organic prices for a product that is actually the exact same formulation as conventionally made. Here’s a video that’s funny and sad with some truths about that -

how ultra-processed and other "healthy" foods are affecting you

Beth: How do ingredients affect the way we feel after eating — energy, mood, digestion, blood sugar — in ways that most people never connect to what they just ate? What does paying attention to how you feel after meals tell you that no label ever could?

Mira: We are all bio-individual so there is no one size fits all when it comes to diet. I believe that are some general guidelines like less sugar, less simple carbs (same thing as sugar), more produce - especially leafy greens, clean proteins, often people need more protein than they’re getting.

When we eat in a way that supports our body we generally have less cravings, better energy levels, and improved mood and digestion. Our moods are actually tied to our digestion because 80% of our serotonin is produced in the gut. Additionally when we’re eating highly processed foods that are energy dense and nutritient poor we tend to run out of steam more easily, have more cravings, and that can lead to a roller coaster ride of imbalanced blood sugar.

Beth: There’s a growing conversation about ultra-processed food and metabolic health. From an ingredient perspective, what do you think is the single most damaging shift in the modern food supply — the one change that has done the most damage to our collective metabolic health?

Mira: Sadly, the biggest shift was when we allowed food producers to take over how we feed ourselves and nourish our bodies without accountability. I run a book club called the Healthy Readers Book Club. We are currently reading Good Energy by Casey Means. In the past, we’ve read Combat Ready Kitchen, Swindled, First Bite, Stuffed and Starved, Salt Sugar Fat, and other fabulous books. They all point to the fact that our modern food supply is primarily a business that is meant to make money. Food producers knowingly create hyperpalatable foods, spend millions on advertising that misdirects and confuses consumers, and then hide behind the “personal choice” deflection.

Beth: Blood sugar balance is at the core of what we talk about here at Nest Wellness. From an ingredient standpoint, what are the most surprising blood-sugar-spiking ingredients hiding in everyday foods that people think are healthy?

Mira: Again, so many items to choose from. I’ll pick three:

Juices and smoothie drinks. They sound great, it’s just fruit, but fruit stripped of fiber can be a sugar bomb if there’s no other fiber or protein in the diet to slow it down. Oat milk - this has become a very popular product in the plant dairy world. Unfortunately oats are very high in maltose which has a higher glycemic index than table sugar. Flavored yogurts - even Greek style or organic. Plain yogurt does have lactose (milk sugar) but the flavored yogurts, even vanilla, have significant amounts of added sugar. If you want a flavored yogurt it’s better to have plain yogurt and add your own sweetener in a smaller amount that you can control.





what are your 3 non-negotiables?

I’d love for you to share your personal non-negotiables — the ingredients, habits, or food choices that are simply off the table for you, and why.

Mira:

Artificial ingredients - flavors, colors, and sweeteners - avoid completely - this goes for personal care products as well as food items. Our systems do not need artificial anything. Hydration - most of us need more than we’re getting. The other challenge is that hydration shouldn’t only come from water, adding hydrating foods to your diet is also important. I try to make sure I have a variety of hydrating beverages and hydrating foods in my diet. Time for creativity each week - I like to knit, crochet, and do art. Making time for this creative expression makes me a happier person.

what health or food myths do you most want to debunk?

You’ve spent years in this space — what are the most persistent myths you keep bumping up against that you wish you could put to rest once and for all?

Mira: The biggest one I want to debunk is the “a calorie is a calorie is a calorie” myth. It’s not just about calories, it’s about actually nourishing your body. A 100 calorie cookie snack pack has the same number of calories as a medium size apple. I’ll leave it to you to figure out which one nourishes your cells better.

Another myth is that if you want to eat healthier just eat around the perimeter of the grocery store. Grocers have learned that customers are doing that. So we now have product creep. For example, during strawberry season they all of a sudden roll a refrigerated case into the produce aisle with squishy yellow sponges that are supposed to be sponge cake, and canned whip cream or cool whip. Trying to indicate that they’re making it easier for you to get the ingredients to make a strawberry shortcake. Truthfully, it’s for their convenience. That’s why salad dressings now appear in the produce section, barbeque dressings now appear in the meat market, bread is in the deli, etc. They’re taking things out of the center of the store and moving them to the aisles to put them near what you might buy them with.

what are 5 things you’re loving right now?

Could be a food, an ingredient, a product, a book, a practice — anything that’s making your life better or more delicious right now.

Mira: What a great question, thank you for asking.

It’s wildflower season in Texas right now, which is a fabulous time of year thanks to Lady Bird Johnson. In 1965, when Lyndon was Governor, she encouraged him to pass the Highway Beautification Act. Each year the roadways are seeded with wildflowers and when they’re blooming there’s no roadway mowing allowed. I have a 3’ x 4’ wall calendar that allows me to see my entire year at a glance. It helps me stay organized. This is my 4th year using this kind of calendar. You can read more about it here -

This year, to make my wall calendar even better, I’m using my mini photo printer and adding pictures of our vacations, dates, adventures so by the end of the year I’ll have lots of pictures on the calendar to remind me (yes I fold them up and keep them). This is the mini printer I use. A book that I’m loving, and reading again - Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore. My husband surprised me with a new KitchenAid to replace my 25 year old one.

where can readers find you and follow your work?



a favorite recipe

Shakshuka is one of my favorite breakfasts and it’s a great way to do a pan full of eggs when you’ve got company.

my takeaway

Conversations like this one stay with me long after they end — and I think this one will do the same for you.

What I love about Mira’s approach is that it doesn’t come from a place of fear. She’s not trying to scare you away from the grocery store. She’s trying to give you the tools to walk in with your eyes open — and the permission to trust your own body as the ultimate feedback system. That framing feels deeply aligned with everything we practice here at Nest Wellness.

A few things from this conversation I want to make sure land:

Carrageenan is hiding in plain sight. Most people have never heard of it, but Mira says it’s in virtually every aisle — lunch meats, dairy products, soups, even products in the pharmacy section. It’s now on my personal label-scan list, and I’d encourage you to add it to yours. Start by checking your nut milks, deli meats, and soups — those are the most common hiding spots.

The oat milk and flavored yogurt reality check. This one might sting a little, because both have wellness halos. But oats are high in maltose — with a glycemic index that’s actually higher than table sugar — and flavored yogurts, even organic Greek-style ones, carry significant amounts of added sugar. The easy fix: go plain, and add your own sweetener in a smaller amount you control.

If you are looking for a lower-glycemic alternative, this homemade flax milk is a staple in our home — it only takes a few minutes to make and lasts 5-7 days in the fridge.

The perimeter rule is a myth — and grocers know it. Salad dressings in the produce section, bread in the deli, barbecue sauces near the meat counter. They’ve figured out that health-conscious shoppers are shopping the edges, so they’ve moved processed products there, too. Knowing how to read a label is the only real protection.

“A calorie is a calorie” — still wrong, still everywhere. Mira’s example is one I’ll be repeating: a 100-calorie cookie snack pack and a medium apple are not metabolically equivalent. Same number on the package. Completely different story inside your body.

And then there’s this: Mira’s own health transformation began when a friend handed her a book about artificial colors — and she walked into her pantry and started reading labels. No dramatic protocol. No prescription overhaul. Just curiosity, followed by action. That’s a story I find genuinely moving, because it’s a reminder that the path to health often starts with something small and completely within reach.

Mira is exactly the kind of expert this community deserves to know about🧡

This newsletter wouldn’t be possible without YOU! A huge THANK YOU to all who support my work here on Substack.

Label reading sounds like a small thing — until you realize how much is hiding in plain sight. If someone in your life could use this conversation: a friend who’s doing “everything right” but still not feeling great, someone who just swapped to oat milk thinking it was the healthier choice, a family member who’s been confused by what “natural” actually means on a label — please send this their way.🧡

Share

Together, we're building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. Thank you for being here,

P.S.

The July Reset is just around the corner — July 13–20 — and if this conversation with Mira has you thinking about what’s quietly going into your body, the Reset is the perfect next step — seven days of removing the processed inputs and returning to real, whole food, so your system gets a chance to show you what it’s capable of.

If you are joining us, now is the perfect time to order your kit through my Fullscript dispensary so it arrives in time. Order your kit here.

And if you have not yet signed up for the waitlist, please do — that is how you will receive all of the pre-Reset emails, the recipes, and the link to join our private Reset chat group where the real magic happens. Join the waitlist here.

New to the Reset? Everything you need to know is right here. Whether this is your first Reset or your fourth, I cannot wait to do this one with you🧡



Invite your friends and earn rewards!

If you enjoy Nest Wellness, share it with your friends and earn rewards when they subscribe!

Refer a friend



