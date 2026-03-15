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blackened fish taco bowls!

Dr. B and I just spent a week in New Orleans, and I was reminded just how much I love fish and seafood. While I was writing up my week of restaurant meals, I had the idea to share a simple blackened fish taco bowl with you — reminiscent of everything I ate and loved there.

This recipe is easy enough for a weeknight, and the components can be stored separately, making it ideal for next-day lunches too.

Building a “bowl” as a meal is a framework I’ve been wanting to explore with you, because it’s one of the easiest ways to get all of the essentials for metabolic health into a single meal. And I know not everyone loves following a recipe — so I’m also working on something for the rebels among us (myself included) who prefer to freestyle. I’ve created a mix-and-match Build a Bowl framework that helps you create metabolically healthy meals from whatever components you have on hand or have meal prepped for the week (I have also included store-bought cooked proteins!). That complete guide drops next Sunday, so stay tuned!

This Blackened Fish Taco Bowl has all the flavor of fish tacos without the tortilla — and it comes together in under 30 minutes. Spiced fish over cilantro lime cauliflower rice with a creamy avocado dressing that you’ll want to put on everything. Blood sugar friendly, low carb, gluten-free, and endlessly customizable.

Foundational protein: Tilapia or rock cod is a lean, complete protein — pair with black beans for additional plant-based protein and fiber.

Blood sugar friendly: Cauliflower rice replaces grain-based rice, significantly reducing the carbohydrate load without sacrificing satisfaction.

Healthy fat: The avocado dressing provides monounsaturated fats that support hormone production, slow glucose absorption, and keep you full well past mealtime.

Fiber: Black beans add substantial fiber to slow carbohydrate absorption and support gut health — a perfect complement to the spiced fish.

Make it ahead: The avocado dressing and spice blend can be made up to 2 days ahead. Store dressing in an airtight jar with a thin layer of olive oil on top to prevent browning.

Meal prep: Cook a double batch of fish and store in the fridge for up to 3 days — these bowls make excellent next-day lunches.

Build a bowl: This recipe fits perfectly into the Blood Sugar Method bowl framework — protein foundation, fiber-rich base, plenty of vegetables, and a healthy fat dressing!

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blackened fish taco bowls

4 servings | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes

Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice

16 ounces of cauliflower rice (4 cups, fresh or frozen, about 1 large head of cauliflower)

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced (use more if you love garlic)

1 lime, zested and juiced (about 2 tbsp juice)

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped fine

Avocado Dressing

1 avocado, pit removed and peeled

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup lemon juice (about 1 large lemon)

¼ cup water

Salt and pepper to taste (dip your finger in the dressing, and taste it!)

Spiced White Fish (this is not overly spicy- my family and my kids loved it as is. If you have little ones or those opposed to any spice, leave the cayenne out)

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp cumin

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 ½ lbs tilapia fillets (halibut, cod, salmon, shrimp, or your favorite fish)

Extra virgin olive oil for the pan

For Serving

¼ cup red onion, finely diced

1 bell pepper, finely diced

2 cups black beans, cooked, drained, and rinsed

1 lime, cut into wedges

Optional: queso fresco, salsa, shredded cabbage, or your favorites!

Make the cauliflower rice: Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté for about 1 minute until fragrant. Add cauliflower rice, lime zest, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Sauté for 3-5 minutes until soft and lightly golden. Remove from heat and stir in fresh cilantro. Set aside. Using a whole head of cauliflower? Chop into florets and pulse in a food processor until rice-like. No food processor? A box grater works well too. Make the avocado dressing: Combine avocado, olive oil, lemon juice, and water in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth and creamy. Transfer to a jar and set aside. This dressing keeps in the fridge for up to 3 days — make a double batch. Season the fish: Combine chili powder, cumin, cayenne, paprika, sea salt, and black pepper in a small bowl and mix well. Sprinkle generously over both sides of the tilapia fillets. Cook the tilapia: Heat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat and add a drizzle of olive oil. Add tilapia fillets two at a time and sear for 2-4 minutes per side, depending on thickness, until cooked through and golden. Fish is done when it flakes easily with a fork. Remove from heat and chop into pieces. Assemble the bowls: Divide cilantro lime cauliflower rice between bowls. Top with red onion, bell pepper, and black beans. Add tilapia, drizzle generously with avocado dressing, and serve with lime wedges.

Fish: Use your favorite! Shrimp is also excellent here.

Black beans: Swap for pinto beans, white beans, or black soybeans.

Cauliflower rice: Shredded cabbage or mixed greens make a great low carb base.

Avocado dressing: Add a handful of fresh cilantro and a jalapeño to the blender for a spicy green goddess version.

Cilantro: Swap for flat-leaf parsley

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Nutrition according to Cronometer