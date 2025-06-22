after several attempts, this is the winning recipe for birthday key lime pie

This special recipe was born from the sweetest birthday request from Nest Wellness community member Kate. She shared that July 11th is both her birthday and the half-birthday of her twin daughters. What makes this even more special is that July 11th also happens to be my oldest daughter's birthday - such a wonderful coincidence!

Do you have a recipe request? I would love to hear it!

My glucose response

my glucose response to this key lime pie

Nutrient benefits of this key lime pie

Almond Flour: Rich in plant-based protein, vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy monounsaturated fats that support heart health and provide sustained energy

Coconut Milk: Contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that boost metabolism and brain function, plus lauric acid for immune support

Key Lime Juice: Packed with vitamin C and citrus flavonoids that act as powerful antioxidants and support immune function

Allulose: A rare sugar that actually helps lower blood glucose levels - studies show that allulose intake attenuates postprandial blood glucose levels in healthy humans, with as little as 5g per meal significantly reducing blood sugar spikes and improving insulin sensitivity

Monk Fruit: Contains powerful antioxidants called mogrosides that provide intense natural sweetness without calories or blood sugar impact, while offering anti-inflammatory and potential anti-cancer properties

Grass-fed Butter: Rich in fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K2, plus beneficial omega-3 fatty acids and CLA (conjugated linoleic acid) that support immune function, bone health, and metabolism

Gelatin: Provides high-quality protein and glycine that support collagen production, joint health, gut healing, and may improve sleep quality and insulin sensitivity

the recipe: birthday key lime pie

Equipment