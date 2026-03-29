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I wouldn’t blame you if you thought that, as a recipe developer and nutritionist, I would have dinners pre-planned and ready to go, but that is definitely not the case!

Tuesday night at 6pm, I had nothing planned for dinner. Fifteen minutes later, the meal you see below was on the table, and Dr. B had seconds. This isn’t a recipe. It’s a framework. And once you have it, you’ll never have to think too hard about what’s for dinner again.

one night, 3 bowls: mine, Nolan's and Dr. B's

A bowl of food built around foundational proteins, a fiber-rich base, plenty of vegetables, ferments, healthy fat, and a sauce that ties it all together — that’s not cooking, that’s a system.

This is how I feed my family most nights, and it’s one of the first things I teach inside The Blood Sugar Method. By batch cooking and prepping a few components on the weekend, weeknight dinners essentially build themselves. When your fridge is stocked with prepped proteins, roasted vegetables, a fiber-rich base, and a great sauce, dinner stops being a decision. It's stress-free, metabolically friendly, and endlessly customizable — because everyone builds their bowl exactly the way they like it.

The Build a Bowl framework below is one of the most-used resources inside The Blood Sugar Method community — and today I’m sharing the complete version with paid subscribers.

Here’s what’s waiting for you below:

The complete bowl formula with every protein, base, vegetable, ferment, and sauce option + a pretty printable guide

A step-by-step Sunday batch cook guide so weeknight bowls take five minutes

14+ bowl combinations with a printable chart to hang on your fridge

The Blood Sugar Method plate framework applied to bowls

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, this is the Sunday to do it. Everything you need to build a metabolically healthy meal from whatever’s in your fridge — any night of the week — is below🧡

join as a paying or founding member!