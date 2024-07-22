Building a Healthy Plate with my 30+30+30 formula
for optimal health, blood sugar balance, and healthy aging + bonus PDF
Getting enough protein is crucial for balanced blood sugar, satiety, and maintaining lean muscle mass. Eating a wide variety of plants is important for essential vitamins, minerals, polyphenols, fiber, and antioxidants. I like to think of it as eating "Protein and Plants."
Try this easy meal formula: 30 grams of protein per meal, 30 grams of fiber per day, and 30 different plants per week.
For protein, aim for 30 grams per meal or about 1/4 of your plate. Most longevity experts recommend 0.75 to 1 gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight, so you can use that as a guide to determine your optimal protein intake. Try this protein calculator to find the best amount of protein for your body, age, and activity level.
For plants, fill 1/2 your plate with leafy greens and non-starchy vegetables, either cooked or raw. I tend to eat more raw vegetables in the warmer months and gravitate to cooked vegetables in the colder months.
Include 1-2 tablespoons of fermented foods once or twice a day to support a healthy gut microbiome.
For complex carbs, aim for 1/4 to 1/2 cup of foods like beans, root vegetables, or berries.
Add 1-2 tablespoons of healthy fats.
And don't forget to season your meal with flavorful herbs and spices. Herbs and spices all count toward your 30 plants a week!
This balanced plate formula will help stabilize your blood sugar, boost your metabolism, and nourish your body from the inside out.
For tips on getting to 30 grams of fiber a day, check out this post about the importance of fiber and the specifics of how to get 30 grams of fiber a day or 10 grams of fiber per meal.
In this easy, flavorful chopped salad:
Organic mixed greens, ham from True Story (Costco), cucumber, fermented carrots plus brine from Firefly Kitchen, olive mix with olive oil, capers, and feta (from our farmer’s market). I also like ham from Applegate Naturals.
for more resources and ideas, check out this post:
high fiber and blood sugar-friendly favorites:
Lupin pasta - the high protein, high fiber noodle that outshines all other alternative pastas in terms of taste, texture and blood sugar response.
Konjac noodles and rice - high fiber, low carb, low calorie noodle and rice alternative that will not spike blood sugar.
Basil seeds - such an easy way to up your daily fiber intake. Enjoy as a pudding (in place of chia seeds), or in a beverage as a low carb alternative to boba.
No Oats - make your own or check out these handy single serving packets. Great as an on-the-go, take to work, or travel breakfast too!
High fiber meal plan - if you need more help getting ample fiber, this is the meal plan for you!
Fiber supplements are available on Fullscript. Save 20% always on supplements, protein powders, collagen, and, of course, fiber!
feel free to download and print this PDF - use it as a handy guide for shopping and building a healthy plate. Includes a bonus blood sugar-friendly snack guide, too!
Getting all this protein so hard when you don’t like meat and feel sorry for chickens w those horrid 48 day lives ( but eat eggs). Even 60 grams a huge challenge and your calculator says I need 81 .
Very handy chart. Thanks!