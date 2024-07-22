Getting enough protein is crucial for balanced blood sugar, satiety, and maintaining lean muscle mass. Eating a wide variety of plants is important for essential vitamins, minerals, polyphenols, fiber, and antioxidants. I like to think of it as eating "Protein and Plants."

Try this easy meal formula: 30 grams of protein per meal, 30 grams of fiber per day, and 30 different plants per week.

For protein, aim for 30 grams per meal or about 1/4 of your plate. Most longevity experts recommend 0.75 to 1 gram of protein per pound of ideal body weight, so you can use that as a guide to determine your optimal protein intake. Try this protein calculator to find the best amount of protein for your body, age, and activity level.

For plants, fill 1/2 your plate with leafy greens and non-starchy vegetables, either cooked or raw. I tend to eat more raw vegetables in the warmer months and gravitate to cooked vegetables in the colder months.

Include 1-2 tablespoons of fermented foods once or twice a day to support a healthy gut microbiome.

For complex carbs, aim for 1/4 to 1/2 cup of foods like beans, root vegetables, or berries.

Add 1-2 tablespoons of healthy fats.

And don't forget to season your meal with flavorful herbs and spices. Herbs and spices all count toward your 30 plants a week!

This balanced plate formula will help stabilize your blood sugar, boost your metabolism, and nourish your body from the inside out.

For tips on getting to 30 grams of fiber a day, check out this post about the importance of fiber and the specifics of how to get 30 grams of fiber a day or 10 grams of fiber per meal.

examples of plates that give 25-35 grams of protein, 10-12 grams of fiber and loads of plants!

In this easy, flavorful chopped salad:

Organic mixed greens, ham from True Story (Costco), cucumber, fermented carrots plus brine from Firefly Kitchen, olive mix with olive oil, capers, and feta (from our farmer’s market). I also like ham from Applegate Naturals.

for more resources and ideas, check out this post:

breaking my fast with 30 grams of protein, 10-12 grams of fiber and loads of plants!

high fiber and blood sugar-friendly favorites:

Thank you🧡

If you know someone with pre-diabetes, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, or anyone eating for blood sugar balance, low carb, keto, refined sugar-free, grain-free, gluten-free, or just eating whole food for better health, will you forward my Substack to them?

It would mean the world as I try to spread the word about good metabolic health and healthy aging.

🧡Beth

feel free to download and print this PDF - use it as a handy guide for shopping and building a healthy plate. Includes a bonus blood sugar-friendly snack guide, too!