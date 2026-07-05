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If you have been here for a while, you probably know my midlife mantra by heart.

30 grams of protein at every meal. 10 grams of fiber at every meal. 30 different plants a week. Healthy fats at every meal. A fermented food every day. And 1,000–1,200mg of calcium daily.

These are not rules. They are not a diet. They are the targets I come back to every single day because the research on muscle preservation, blood sugar stability, gut health, bone density, and hormonal balance in midlife all point to the same place — and these numbers sit right at the center of it.

Calcium is the one I hear about the most. Not because people do not care about it, but because most of us were taught to think about calcium one glass of milk at a time, and nobody ever showed us what 1,000–1,200mg actually looks like across a real day of eating.

So that is exactly what I have built this week: five full sample days, each one hitting our calcium target, our protein target, and our fiber target — at the same time, every single meal, and with a fermented food worked into each day too.

A few of these days lean on dairy. A few do not. All of them prove the same thing: hitting 1,000–1,200mg of calcium is not about eating like a Greek yogurt commercial all day long. It is about layering smaller calcium contributions across every single meal until they add up.

Here is what is waiting for you below:

All 5 full sample days, broken down meal by meal, with exact amounts

The calcium, protein, and fiber math for every single meal

A fermented food worked into every single day

A fully non-dairy day that still clears 1,000mg of calcium

A list of calcium-rich plants, nuts, and seeds to add to meals you already make

Calcium + protein forward snack ideas that are low glycemic and nourishing

4 printable PDFs you can keep on your fridge, including a daily calcium tracker

Come into the kitchen with me

One more thing before the days below

A quick note on prunes, since I know a lot of you keep them in your pantry already: they will not move your calcium number much; prunes simply are not calcium-dense. But the clinical research behind them is genuinely strong for bone health through a different mechanism entirely — vitamin K, potassium, and anti-inflammatory compounds that help reduce bone-resorbing activity. In a 12-month randomized controlled trial in postmenopausal women, a daily dose of 50g of prunes (about 4–6 prunes) preserved hip bone density over the full year, with results holding steady from 6 months on. Worth adding alongside hitting your calcium number, not instead of it.