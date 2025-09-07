ugly organic apples make a gorgeous galette

We have an apple tree in our backyard that produces truly ugly apples, but they're perfect for muffins, galettes, and apple sauce. They are definitely organic, as I have to cut around blemishes and worm holes, but they are just perfect for baking.

This caramel apple galette transforms those imperfect fruits (or even the most perfect apples!) into something that captures everything we crave about fall desserts- the warmth of cinnamon and nutmeg, the tender sweetness of caramelized apples, and that satisfying contrast between crust and spiced fruit filling. The key is pre-cooking the apples with spices and a monk fruit-allulose blend, which transforms ordinary fruit into something that tastes deeply caramelized and complex, while the grain-free crust provides a buttery foundation that won't leave you with the energy crash typical of traditional sugary pastries. It's the kind of dessert that makes your kitchen smell like fall and delivers all the comfort you want from seasonal baking, but supports your body's need for stable blood sugar. Serve with my blood sugar friendly vanilla ice cream! Before we get to this week’s recipe, you are invited…

to a special event!

Join us for a free virtual cooking class, "Build Blood Sugar Friendly Balanced Bowls," on September 9th, sponsored by Starwalker Organic Farms. You'll learn hands-on strategies for creating satisfying meals that keep your glucose stable and energy sustained for hours.

Sign up here to receive the Zoom link plus a complete shopping list. As a bonus, use coupon code YOUARETASTY to try Starwalker Farms regeneratively raised meats and experience the difference quality protein makes in your blood sugar balance!

Nutrient benefits of this caramel apple galette

Almond Flour : Rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, plant-based protein, and fiber that support stable blood sugar and heart health. Contains vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative damage, plus magnesium for muscle and nerve function.

Lupin Flour : Exceptionally high in protein (40%) and fiber, while being naturally low in carbohydrates. Provides all essential amino acids and has been shown to help improve insulin sensitivity and support healthy cholesterol levels.

Apples : Contain quercetin, a flavonoid with anti-inflammatory properties, plus pectin fiber that supports digestive health and helps slow glucose absorption. Rich in vitamin C for immune function and antioxidant protection.

Cinnamon : Contains compounds that may help improve insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism. Has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, plus antioxidants that support overall cellular health.

Grass-Fed Butter : Provides fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, plus conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) which has been studied for its potential anti-inflammatory effects. The healthy fats support hormone production and nutrient absorption.

Monk Fruit-Allulose Blend: Provides sweetness without affecting blood glucose levels, making this dessert suitable for those managing blood sugar. Allulose may even have prebiotic effects that support beneficial gut bacteria.

close up of this apple caramel beauty

My glucose response

my level glucose response to a slice of apple galette

The recipe: caramel apple galette

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

A blood sugar-friendly twist on a classic fall dessert

Serves: 8

Active time: 45 minutes

Total time: 2 hours (includes chilling and baking)

Equipment