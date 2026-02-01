I took a poll in our subscriber chat this week, and you overwhelmingly wanted one thing: something quick and protein-packed for busy weeknights.

My answer? This comforting, hug-in-a-bowl cheeseburger soup!

We could all use a hug right now. In these heavy times, nourishing ourselves—body and soul—becomes an act of resistance. My friend Tanmeet Sethi, MD writes beautifully about staying human and functional when the world feels overwhelming.

I have to admit that my family was skeptical, especially when I served it with diced pickles and tomatoes for garnish. But they all had second helpings and declared that the pickles are a must!

If you loved the chili pie from last Sunday, you’ll love this cheeseburger soup too- same cozy, protein-packed comfort. Missed the January roundup? You can catch it here.

Make it bacon cheeseburger soup with added bacon crumbles, serve it as an easy weeknight dinner, or make a big pot for game day with a variety of toppings. However you serve it, it delivers 36.8g of protein per bowl and tastes like pure comfort. If you need even more game day ideas, check out my game day foods roundup from last year.

My glucose response

Minimal spike thanks to the combination of protein, healthy fats, and fiber-rich cauliflower and lupin.

Nutrient Benefits of This Cheeseburger Soup

Ground beef (or lamb/turkey/chicken/pork): Provides highly bioavailable iron for energy and oxygen transport, complete protein with all essential amino acids, B vitamins (especially B12) for nervous system health and metabolism, zinc for immune function, and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) in grass-fed options for metabolic support.

Note: I used Force of Nature’s ancestral blend lean ground beef, which includes heart and liver. This adds even more nutrient density—organ meats are nature’s multivitamin, providing concentrated amounts of vitamin A, folate, iron, zinc, copper, CoQ10 (especially in heart), and choline. It’s an easy way to get the benefits of organ meats without the strong flavor, as they’re blended into the ground beef.

Extra-virgin olive oil: Rich in monounsaturated fats and powerful antioxidants like oleocanthal, supports heart health and reduces inflammation, plus enhances absorption of fat-soluble vitamins.

Onion: Contains quercetin, a powerful antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties, supports gut health with prebiotic fibers, and provides sulfur compounds that support detoxification and cardiovascular health.

Celery: High in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, provides minerals like potassium for blood pressure regulation, contains phthalides that may help lower blood pressure, and offers fiber for digestive health.

Garlic: Powerful antimicrobial and immune-boosting properties, contains allicin, which supports cardiovascular health, helps regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and provides sulfur compounds for detoxification.

Mustard powder: Contains compounds that may boost metabolism, provides selenium and magnesium, has anti-inflammatory properties, and may help improve digestion.

Paprika: Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants like capsaicin and carotenoids, supports immune function, may help improve circulation, and provides anti-inflammatory benefits.

Cauliflower: Excellent source of vitamin C for immune support, high in fiber for blood sugar stability and gut health, contains sulforaphane with powerful anti-cancer properties, provides choline for brain health, and is low in carbs while being nutrient-dense.

Lupin protein flour: Contains up to 40% protein with all essential amino acids, exceptionally high in fiber for gut health and blood sugar stability, naturally low in carbs, and rich in minerals like magnesium, potassium, and iron. Perfect for keeping this soup blood sugar-friendly while boosting protein and fiber content.

Cheese (cheddar/Manchego/goat cheddar): High-quality protein and calcium for bone health, vitamin K2 for heart and bone support, beneficial probiotics (especially in aged cheeses), conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) for metabolic support, and provides satisfying fats that enhance nutrient absorption.

Avocado (optional topping): Packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, an excellent source of fiber, provides potassium for blood pressure regulation, contains lutein for eye health, and helps increase absorption of fat-soluble vitamins from other ingredients.

Dill pickles/sauerkraut (optional topping): Fermented foods provide beneficial probiotics for gut health, support digestive function and nutrient absorption, may help regulate blood sugar, and add tangy flavor with minimal calories while supporting your gut microbiome.

This soup is a complete meal in a bowl, combining high-quality protein, healthy fats, fiber-rich vegetables, and optional probiotic toppings for comprehensive metabolic support!

The Recipe: “Hug-in-a-Bowl” Cheeseburger Soup

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

This soup delivers all the comfort of a cheeseburger in a creamy, satisfying bowl. It’s packed with protein, easily customizable, and perfect for meal prep.

Serves: 6-8 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Grain-free, low-carb, with non-dairy swaps

Equipment