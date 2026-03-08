Welcome to Nest Wellness! Browse hundreds of recipes in my recipe index, explore my ebooks over on my website, or dive deeper with my Blood Sugar Method course.

Join me, Anja Lee Hall and Betty Williams for a free live homemade kimchi class! We'll cover the difference between fermentation and pickling, the gut-health benefits of kimchi, and walk you through making a jar completely from scratch.

sign up here!

a recent family “French dinner”

When my kids were young, we had a tradition called “French Dinner.” It wasn’t fancy or complicated — it was a beautiful board filled with cheese, olives, vegetables, protein, and little bits of our favorite things. We’d gather around the coffee table for the Academy Awards, a hockey game, or family game night, and everyone would graze happily.

My kids are mostly grown now, but “French Dinner” lives on. I still build these boards for book club, casual gatherings, birthday parties, or when I just don’t feel like cooking a formal meal. The best part? When done right, a grazing board can be a complete, blood sugar-friendly meal, not just appetizers!

This post is a follow-up to our live class in The Blood Sugar Method, where we walked through how to build a metabolically-friendly board. Today, I’m sharing my framework for creating boards that nourish, satisfy, and keep blood sugar stable, plus a brand-new cheesy protein biscuit recipe you can make ahead and store in the fridge or freezer, then slice and bake for all your gatherings.

Join as a paying or founding member

slice and bake biscuits + sheep cheese + raspberries

why most charcuterie boards spike blood sugar

Traditional charcuterie boards are beautiful, but they’re often carb-heavy and protein-light:

Crackers, bread, and dried fruit dominate the board

Fresh vegetables are an afterthought (or missing entirely)

No attention to protein-to-carb ratio

The result? You graze for an hour, feel satisfied initially, then crash hard with brain fog, fatigue, and renewed hunger.

A blood sugar-friendly board flips this formula: Protein and healthy fats are the foundation, fiber-rich vegetables fill half the board, and carbs are the complex variety, strategic and minimal.

Join as a paying or founding member