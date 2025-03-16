I LOVE taking recipe requests and today’s recipes came out of a conversation in my Substack chat group after I spent last weekend in Cabo. I was in Anaheim for Expo West and decided to spend 3 days in Cabo since it was so close. Dr. B met me there and we enjoyed some sun, sand, and lots of good food.

If you missed my Expo West favorites in my Wellness Wednesday newsletter, find the post here!

I've reimagined one of my favorites—Chicken Tinga—paired with low-carb almond flour sopes that keep all the traditional texture and flavor without the carb overload.

This smoky, chipotle-infused chicken tinga perfectly balances heat and tang. The almond flour sopes provide the ideal vessel—crisp edges giving way to a tender center—ready to be loaded with the succulent shredded chicken.

I have included a 15 minute video with today’s recipes to guide you through making chicken tinga and the almond flour sopes. I hope the step-by-step details make the process easy for you. This is a terrific dish for a “build your own” taco bar meal for family time or for a lively dinner party.

A note about my Sunday posts... I love sharing my Wellness Wednesday content with everyone—it's my way of making sure essential health information is accessible to all. These posts will always remain free. My Sunday emails are a bit different. They're where I share more of my personal journey, family stories, along with brand new recipes I've personally tested with my continuous glucose monitor to ensure they support your metabolic health. These more intimate posts are part of my paid subscription offering. I include previews of these Sunday posts not to tease or frustrate you, but simply to give you a glimpse of what's inside in case it resonates with what you're looking for. I completely understand that not everyone is interested in my personal stories or needs additional recipes—and that's absolutely okay! The previews are my way of keeping you informed about what's available, allowing you to make the choice that's right for you and your wellness journey. Whether you choose to subscribe or stick with the free content, I'm grateful to have you in this community.

my glucose response to chicken tinga + low carb sopes

As always, this recipe is free of gluten and refined sugar, is low carb and blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

chicken tinga with low carb sopes

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Makes 4-6 servings (about 3 cups)

Equipment