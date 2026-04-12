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I’m writing this from Costa Rica, where the birds and flowers are colorful, the hikes are adventurous, and the food has been delicious and full of lovely surprises. (Full travel journal coming soon — I’ve been taking notes on everything I’m eating and how my blood sugar is responding. Stay close for that one — coming next Sunday.)

a typical Costa Rican lunch called Casado, toucans, hiking in Arenal Volcano National Park, cacao pods

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While I’m away, I’ve handed the kitchen over to someone I’m genuinely excited to introduce you to.

Meet Melissa Norman — UK-based recipe developer and creator of the Substack newsletter Yes! You Can Eat This (find her on Instagram, too). Her newsletter helps busy home cooks navigate gluten-free and dairy-free cooking without feeling deprived or stressed, with veggie-filled, inclusive recipes that are — as she puts it — “so good everyone can eat, share and enjoy,” whether you have food intolerances, eat plant-based, or neither.

Mel’s food story will feel familiar to many of you. She became a vegetarian at 15, developed a gluten intolerance in her twenties after a serious illness, and more recently became dairy-intolerant too. One restriction at a time, the kitchen that had always felt creative and social started to feel heavy. She stopped inviting people over for dinner. She rotated the same few meals on repeat.

And then something shifted. Instead of focusing on everything she couldn’t eat, she turned toward everything she could — the color, the flavor, the sheer abundance of ingredients available to her. What happened next is the part I love: other people started enjoying those meals too, without anyone feeling like they were missing out.

That is exactly the spirit of this community.

Today Mel is sharing her Chickpea Cumin Salad — plant-forward, gluten and dairy free, anti-inflammatory, and blood sugar friendly. The kind of dish everyone at the table can enjoy.

Hi, I’m Mel — and yes, I became a vegetarian at 15 after working in a fast food restaurant. The one with burger in its name. 😊

If I’m honest, the early years of navigating gluten-free and dairy-free eating weren’t pretty. Food had always been creative and social for me, and suddenly it felt restrictive and heavy. A small part of me was even envious that others could eat “normally.” That lack of joy was seeping into other parts of my life too.

Something had to change.

Instead of focusing on what I couldn’t eat, I chose to focus on everything I could. The colour. The flavour. The sheer abundance of ingredients available to me. I created meals that brought back my joy — and something wonderful happened: other people enjoyed them too, without anyone feeling like they were missing out.

Now, a typical day of eating is full of different flavours and textures. I keep vegetables and other elements already cooked, so I can turn them into something delicious without starting from scratch. It gives me flexibility and space to play. It might be a soup from leftover leeks or asparagus with white beans, a salad with chargrilled broccoli and crispy shiitake mushrooms, or a veggie nasi goreng with leftover rice. If time is tight, a frozen sauce from the freezer becomes the base for a bake, a chilli, or a curry. Having those elements ready makes everything feel easier.

As for chickpeas — I don’t know if I ever truly fell in love with them. We tolerate each other. 😊 I’ve learned to use them in ways that work for me: roasted until crispy as a topping, or sitting quietly in the background of a Mediterranean tomato dish. In a salad like this one, I make sure they have time to soak up the dressing, and I chop everything to a similar size so you get all the flavours in one bite. That makes all the difference.

A lot of people assume gluten-free and dairy-free cooking must be complicated. It really doesn’t have to be. You don’t need to cook separate meals or make anyone feel like an afterthought. Everyone can eat the same food and enjoy it.

If I had to show one dish to someone feeling overwhelmed by dietary restrictions, it would be my roasted cauliflower with a creamy cashew romesco-style sauce. No cooking required, ready in 8 minutes, and so versatile it becomes a main, tacos, a pasta sauce, or a wrap filling. The kind of dish that makes people forget what’s “missing.”

One last thing — seeds are so underrated in blood sugar-friendly cooking. Sunflower or pumpkin seeds make a beautiful pesto for anyone who can’t tolerate nuts. Soaked sunflower seeds blended with beetroot, horseradish, and spices become a fantastic dip. And hemp seeds? I put them on everything — yoghurt, salads, you name it.

Now, let’s get to the salad.

chickpea and cumin salad

chickpea and cumin salad

Makes 3–4 servings as a side dish • Prep time: 25–30 minutes

A fragrant, plant-forward salad delicately spiced with cumin, brightened with orange, and finished with fresh herbs. The sweetness of the date and orange balances beautifully with the cumin, while the mint and parsley add freshness. The key is cutting everything to the same size as a chickpea — so you get every flavour in one bite.

Large glass or ceramic bowl

Small blender or immersion blender cup

Sharp knife and cutting board

Citrus juicer

Kitchen food scale

for the salad

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed (or equivalent from a jar)

200g cucumber, finely diced

125g baby plum tomatoes, finely diced (or 170g large tomatoes, seeded first)

3 tablespoons pickled silverskin onions, rinsed and finely diced

50g red radishes, finely diced

70g red pepper, finely diced

1 large fresh Medjool date, pitted and finely diced

10g fresh flat-leaf parsley, minced

4g fresh mint, minced

for the dressing

1 large fresh Medjool date, pitted and roughly chopped

1 tablespoon water

1/8 to 1/4 tsp ground cumin, depending on preference

1 1/2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 teaspoons fresh orange juice

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Fine sea salt and black pepper, to taste

toppings

• Handful of vegan or regular feta, crumbled — optional but adds wonderful creaminess

• Extra parsley, finely chopped

Note: If not using feta, you may need a little more salt in the dressing.

1. Prep all vegetables first. The key is uniform size — aim to cut everything roughly the same size as a chickpea so you get every flavour in one bite. Finely dice the cucumber, tomatoes (seed large tomatoes first), pickled onions, radishes, red pepper, and date. Mince the parsley and mint even smaller so they coat the other ingredients. A small food processor works well for the herbs — just pulse gently, you are not making a paste.

2. Make the dressing. Add the date and water to a small blender cup and blend until the date is broken down. Add the cumin (start with 1/8 tsp), apple cider vinegar, orange juice, Dijon mustard, and garlic and blend again. Whisk in the olive oil until emulsified, then season with salt and pepper. Taste — it will seem quite strong at this stage. That is correct. It mellows once it coats the salad.

3. Assemble the salad. Tip the chickpeas into a large glass or ceramic bowl. Add all the prepped vegetables, date, and minced herbs. Pour the dressing over and toss well to combine. Taste and adjust — more cumin for warmth, more orange juice for brightness. You may have a little dressing left over; this is intentional so you can bulk the salad out with added protein.

4. Chill. Cover and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes before serving — this is where the chickpeas absorb the dressing and the flavours come together.

5. Serve. Remove from the fridge 20 minutes before you are ready to eat. Top with crumbled feta and extra parsley just before serving. Serve as is or arranged on crisp lettuce leaves.

No pickled silverskin onions? Use finely diced pickled gherkins plus thinly sliced spring onions.

No radish? Sub spring onions, extra tomatoes, or finely chopped celery for colour and crunch.

Dairy-free? Vegan feta works beautifully here.

No feta at all? Increase the salt in the dressing slightly to compensate.

Want more heat? Add a pinch of chilli flakes to the dressing.

More herbs, orange juice, or cumin can all be increased to suit your tastebuds. This recipe favours cumin first and foremost to keep it from tasting too sweet.

Best eaten the day it is made, but it keeps well in the fridge. If making a day ahead, add the herbs and dressing the day you plan to serve it.

See below for serving suggestions and nutritionist notes from Beth.

Chickpeas are one of my favorite legumes for metabolic health — they’re rich in fiber and plant-based protein, which work together to slow glucose absorption and blunt post-meal blood sugar spikes. The cumin isn’t just for flavor either; research suggests it may support insulin sensitivity and digestive health. Legumes are also a carbohydrate source, so for the most stable blood sugar response, I recommend pairing this salad with a quality protein.

This is where your foundational protein comes in. Building every meal around a complete, high-quality protein source — one that gets you to the 25–30 gram target — is one of the most powerful things you can do for blood sugar stability, muscle preservation, and satiety. Chickpeas contribute some protein, but they work best as a supporting player, not the star.

You can keep it as a complete one-bowl meal by adding tuna, shredded chicken, or tempeh directly to the salad, or serve it as a side alongside grilled salmon, chicken, steak, cottage cheese, eggs, tofu, or tempeh. That foundational protein + fiber combination is exactly what keeps your glucose curve smooth, your energy steady, and your hunger hormones happy well past mealtime.

Mel is offering our Nest Wellness community a special discount on her digital recipe collection — just $8. Find all the details and the link below.

Together, we’re building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If this resonated, a “like” and “restack” means the world and helps others find their way here, too.

Thank you for being here. And a big thank you to Mel for bringing her warmth and talent to this community today.

Chickpea And Cumin Salad by Melissa Norman 104KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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