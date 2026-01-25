When my family LOVES a recipe and asks for it 3 times in one week, I know it is time to share it with you! Meet my new chili pie. (I had been calling it taco pie, but Nolan and Camille insisted it was more like a chili pie, so I will let you be the judge!) It is a riff on the tamale pie of last summer, and makes a hearty, comforting meal that hits your protein and fiber macros easily in one easy to make dish. As always, it is grain free, low carb, with dairy swaps and provides 40 grams of protein and 12 grams of fiber per serving.

This was a busy week for us with Nolan passing his driver’s test, Camille taking the MCATs (we will get scores in a month, fingers crossed!), Nolan’s 17th birthday that involved a sleepover, a birding outing, lots of driving, celebratory low sugar mocktails, and some much needed down time for all of us by Monday.

This chili pie has been the perfect easy dinner, using pantry staples I keep on hand. Today, I have included a bonus recipe for homemade taco seasoning!

My glucose response

my glucose response to this chili pie is pretty much as stable as it gets

Nutrient benefits of this chili pie

Lupin flakes: Contains up to 40% protein with all essential amino acids, exceptionally high fiber for gut health and blood sugar stability, plus naturally low in carbs. If you haven't tried lupin, it's an excellent source of protein and fiber for everyone, but particularly beneficial for vegetarian and vegan eaters seeking complete proteins without added carbs. Use lupin flakes as a perfect substitute for cornmeal in recipes like this one, or try them as a porridge, as a breading for chicken, in these protein pretzels, or as “polenta” with braised short ribs.

Extra virgin olive oil: Rich in monounsaturated fats and powerful antioxidants like oleocanthal, supports heart health and reduces inflammation, plus enhances absorption of fat-soluble vitamins.

Eggs: Complete protein source with all essential amino acids, choline for brain health and metabolism, vitamin D for bone health, and healthy fats that promote satiety and blood sugar stability.

Green chiles: Packed with vitamin C for immune support, capsaicin compounds that may boost metabolism and reduce inflammation, plus antioxidants like beta-carotene for eye health.

Ground beef/lamb/turkey/chicken/pork: Provides highly bioavailable iron for energy and oxygen transport, complete protein with all essential amino acids, B vitamins (especially B12) for nervous system health and metabolism, zinc for immune function, and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) in grass-fed options for metabolic support.

Taco seasoning (chili powder, cumin, onion, garlic, oregano): Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, may help regulate blood sugar and support digestion, plus garlic and onion provide sulfur compounds for heart health and immune support.

Tomato sauce: Excellent source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that supports heart health and may reduce cancer risk, vitamin C for immune function, potassium for blood pressure regulation, plus the cooking process makes lycopene more bioavailable.

Black beans: High in plant-based protein and fiber for blood sugar stability and gut health, resistant starch that feeds beneficial gut bacteria, folate for cell health, magnesium for muscle and nerve function, plus antioxidants that support overall wellness.

Goat cheddar: More easily digestible than cow's milk cheese, provides high-quality protein and calcium for bone health, vitamin K2 for heart and bone support, plus medium-chain fatty acids that are readily used for energy.

The recipe: chili pie

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Low carb, high protein, grain free, naturally gluten free, dairy free swaps

This chili pie features a savory lupin “cornbread” base topped with seasoned meat, beans, and melted cheese. It’s a riff on my popular tamale pie: most tamale pie recipes call for the “cornbread” to be on top, much like a shepherd’s pie. I’ve opted to turn it around with the “cornbread” on the bottom because it’s more flavorful that way and doesn’t dry out. I hope you love my unconventional take!

Serves 6-8 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 30 minutes

Equipment