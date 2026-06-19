I have made a lot of “healthy” desserts in my kitchen over the years, but this one genuinely surprised me. One bowl, five ingredients, and a molten chocolate center that makes it feel like a real indulgence — except this one is built on protein instead of sugar.

The secret is cottage cheese. Blended smooth, it disappears completely into the batter and leaves behind nothing but a rich, fudgy texture and a serious protein boost. Paired with cacao powder and a touch of monk fruit allulose blend, this comes together in minutes and bakes into something that tastes like it should not be good for you.

It is not. It is exactly the kind of recipe I want in your rotation — something sweet enough to satisfy a craving without sending your blood sugar on a rollercoaster.

Come into the kitchen with me

chocolate protein lava brownie

Serves 1 • Prep time: 5 minutes • Bake time: 20–30 minutes

Blender or food processor

Small oven-safe glass dish or ramekin

Blend. Combine the egg, cottage cheese, cocoa powder, and sweetener in a blender or food processor and blend until completely smooth. Tip: blending thoroughly is the key to a fudgy texture rather than a curdled one — make sure no cottage cheese lumps remain. Pour. Pour the batter into a greased small oven-safe glass dish. Add the lava center. Sprinkle the chocolate chips in the center of the batter so they sink slightly — this is what creates the molten center as it bakes. Bake at 350°F for 20–30 minutes, until the edges are set, but the center still looks slightly soft. Tip: start checking at 20 minutes — every oven and dish size varies, and you want to catch it before the center fully sets. Enjoy warm, straight from the oven, while the center is still molten.

This little brownie delivers 16 grams of protein in a single serving — built almost entirely from cottage cheese, one of the most underrated protein sources in any kitchen. Cottage cheese is rich in casein protein, which digests slowly and helps keep you satisfied for hours, plus it delivers calcium and B12 along the way.

Cacao powder provides flavonoids and magnesium, and the monk fruit allulose blend keeps this dessert genuinely low-glycemic — allulose has been shown in research to blunt the post-meal glucose response rather than raise it.

CGM note: expect a remarkably flat glucose response from this one. The protein from the egg and cottage cheese, combined with the minimal carbohydrate load, make this one of the most blood sugar-friendly sweet treats in my entire archive.

Double it: This recipe scales beautifully — double or triple the ingredients for a larger dish or to share.

Storage: Best enjoyed fresh and warm. Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 2 days and gently reheated.

No blender? Mash the cottage cheese very well with a fork before mixing — the texture will be slightly less smooth but still delicious.

If this becomes your new favorite treat, hit ❤️ and restack — the more people who find their way here, the more women we reach who are ready to learn that simple, real ingredients can make something this satisfying.