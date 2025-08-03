My breakfast cookie recipe has become the absolute star of my Substack. It's the one recipe that subscribers save and share more than any other. The comments pour in weekly from readers who've made it their morning staple, and I love seeing the creative variations people come up with.

The love for these cookies was so overwhelming that I created a holiday version, and it was just as big a hit! But now, with back-to-school around the corner and the first hints of fall in the air, the next logical step was: an apple cinnamon version that captures all those cozy autumn vibes!

This new fall version has quickly become my son and daughter's favorite grab-and-go breakfast. Knowing they're starting their day with a "meal" they love, that packs a whopping 22 grams of protein and 14 grams of fiber per cookie, makes me very happy.

No more worrying about them crashing before lunch or reaching for sugary snacks by mid-morning. These apple cinnamon breakfast cookies taste like a treat but fuel them like the powerhouse breakfast they need. I have been loving them with my morning green tea + collagen + creatine for a total of 32 grams of protein.

My glucose response

Nutrient benefits of cinnamon apple breakfast cookies!

Almond flour: Provides healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamin E for antioxidant protection, magnesium for muscle and nerve function, plus plant-based protein while keeping these cookies naturally grain-free

Flaxseed meal: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids (particularly ALA), lignans for hormone balance, and soluble fiber that supports digestive health and helps stabilize blood sugar

Lupin flour: Contains up to 40% protein with all essential amino acids, high fiber for gut health, and naturally low in carbs while adding a mild, nutty flavor

Hemp hearts: Deliver complete protein with all essential amino acids, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in ideal ratios, plus magnesium for muscle function and zinc for immune support

Chia seeds: Packed with omega-3s, fiber that expands to promote satiety, calcium for bone health, and antioxidants while helping bind the cookie dough naturally

Sunflower seeds: Provide vitamin E for skin and heart health, magnesium for energy production, selenium for thyroid function, and healthy fats for sustained energy

Dried apples: Concentrated source of fiber (particularly pectin, which helps stabilize blood sugar), antioxidants like quercetin for heart health, vitamin C for immune support, and potassium for heart function

Warming spices: Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may help regulate blood sugar and support digestion

the recipe: cinnamon apple breakfast cookies

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, high-protein, high fiber

Makes 4 large cookies or 8 bars

Equipment