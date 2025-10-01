Welcome, Nest Wellness community! Today we are celebrating wins—specifically, YOURS.

When I started sharing my recipes 5 years ago, I never anticipated how profoundly people’s lives would change - not just their lab numbers, but their daily energy, their relationships with food, and their confidence in their bodies.

Below are real testimonials from people using my recipes and resources. I haven’t edited them because their authentic voices tell the story better than I ever could. I am beyond grateful for this work and so proud of this community.

I hope these testimonials inspire you, and please share your wins in the comments!

Medical Transformations

“This will be my 3rd time doing this detox. I am so glad I found your page. Since the end of February, I have followed IF principals coupled with low carb/blood sugar friendly eating, and my A1c has gone from 6.3 to 5.5. Your information has helped me so much! Thank you!”

“Last week I had a new blood test done. Three months ago my A1c was 7.1. This recent test shows my A1c is now 6.7. To me that is a success from all the efforts I have been applying to gain control over my blood sugar and bring my A1c down towards the ultimate goal of 4.8-5.6. I have a ways to go yet, but thanks to this program and support, I will get there.”

“The Blood Sugar Method has been such a gift and blessing to me. Since I joined, I have lost 23 pounds. Insulin, glucose, and a1c are now within normal range. I am so thankful! Also, my husband has lost about 25 pounds and is following along with me. Another win!”

“I have followed you for years. I see 50 patients per week who are very sick with Type 2 Diabetes. As part of my initial session, I send them your website/recipes.”

Daily Life Improvements

“I am 52, menopausal, insulin resistant and deeply disheartened at my physical self and then your content landed in my feed. I feel so blessed by you. I routinely save your recipes, purchase via your Fullscript and follow your advice!”

“Thank you so much for all of your recipes. As a breast cancer survivor and Holistic NP I use your recipes almost nightly. Your lasagna and pizza is a staple in our home!”

“I started the BSM course 8 weeks ago and just finished today. Two biggest changes I have observed: I no longer wake up super hungry and I haven’t needed to take an afternoon nap for weeks!”

Food That Works for Real Life

“Love your Substack and it’s worth every penny. I just realized that your recipes are the only ones I use in my life because they have so much flavor, creativity, and are delicious.”

“Your insights and guidance have helped me understand how to eat. How to eat better for my body. The Nest Wellness and free Substack recipes are wonderful. I have shared your recipes with my brother and his wife. We have all enjoyed them. Thank you for creating a beautiful resource. I have learned, I do not have to give up tasty foods. Your recipes taste great!”

“Thank you! I have been able to enjoy many better-for-me versions of my favorite foods that I never thought I’d be able to eat again. Cooking is more enjoyable now because of you and your work.”

“I’ve been following along for a bit and thankfully became a Substack subscriber! Your recipes are fantastic and even a hit with my husband and 12-year-old (who don’t share the restrictions as I do, but who also appreciate eating healthy, tasty food). Thank you for providing such yummy recipes and for all the other resources you share. It is a treasure trove and I’m so glad that I found you!”

“As always, so inspired by everything you create. I’m literally on your website or Substack for all my meal planning!”

These transformations didn’t require extreme measures or deprivation.

They happened through recipes that nourish, protect, and energize - made with foods that keep blood sugar stable while actually tasting amazing.

Whether you’re following along on Substack, trying recipes from my website, joining a detox, or diving deep with The Blood Sugar Method course, the common thread is clear: when you give your body what it needs, it responds with energy, clarity, and vitality.

Together, we're building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Thank you for being here,