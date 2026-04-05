This recipe has been a long time coming. So many of you have requested Thin Mints, and today is finally the day.

I wrote this before we left — by the time you're reading this, Dr. B, Nolan, Camille, and I are somewhere deep in Costa Rica birding, hiking, and eating our way through one of the most biodiverse places on earth. If you’re curious what we’re up to, I’m sharing it all in real time on Instagram Stories. When we’re back, I’ll write it up the way I did after New Orleans — the food, the hikes, the adventures, all of it.

Now, about these cookies. I made six batches to get them right. Six. Along the way, I accidentally developed a protein bites recipe that Camille loved so much she refused to let me keep it to myself — so I’m sharing both today.

If you need a few more last-minute Easter ideas, try these copycat Reese’s peanut butter eggs, this asparagus salad with caper vinaigrette, or these muffuletta deviled eggs. And if you missed it, I recently did a peanut butter sandwich cookie (Do Si Do) makeover that’s worth a look (and a taste). If you missed last Sunday’s Build a Healthy Bowl post, find it here, and find March favorites here.

Ready? Here we go.

These cookies are not a compromise — they’re an upgrade.

Almond flour brings protein, magnesium, and vitamin E, and keeps the glycemic impact low and the texture crisp.

Cacao powder is one of the most antioxidant-rich foods on the planet — full of flavonoids that support heart health, mood, and inflammation. It also delivers a natural source of magnesium, which most of us are chronically low in.

Coconut oil provides medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), fats that are used directly for energy rather than stored, and that supports stable blood sugar.

Peppermint extract isn’t just for flavor — it supports digestion, reduces bloating, and has natural antimicrobial properties. It also makes these taste exactly like the original.

Dark chocolate (70% or higher) is rich in polyphenols, supports healthy blood pressure, and has a far lower glycemic impact than milk chocolate. Beyond Good and Taza are my favorites because they use minimal ingredients and source their cacao responsibly.

A note on sweetener: I tested these with both maple syrup and a keto syrup. If you are earlier in your metabolic health journey or more sensitive to natural sugars, I recommend the keto syrup (monkfruit allulose-based). If your blood sugar is well regulated, a small amount of maple syrup in the context of these other ingredients is unlikely to cause a significant spike — but test them on your CGM and see how you respond. We are all different🧡

The copycat thin mint cookie recipe below is one of the most-requested recipes in the Nest Wellness community — and today I’m sharing it in full, along with a bonus protein bites recipe, with paid subscribers.

Here’s what’s waiting for you below:

The complete thin mint cookie recipe, tested six ways so yours come out perfectly

A bonus protein bites recipe developed along the way — Camille approved

Swaps for every dietary need

2 printable recipe PDFs

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, a holiday weekend feels like exactly the right moment. Everything is below🧡

join as a paying or founding member!

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, refined grain, and refined sugar, is low carb and blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

thin mint copycat cookies

mixing bowl, measuring cups and spoons, whisk, parchment paper lined baking sheet, microwave-safe bowl or small saucepan to use as a double boiler, two forks for dipping