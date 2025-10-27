Bonus Recipe Alert! I know it’s not Wednesday or Sunday, but by popular demand, I’m sharing this recipe ahead of Halloween because so many of you have been asking for it!

These Copycat Twix Cookies have become one of the most beloved recipes from The Blood Sugar Method cooking classes, and for good reason! I developed this recipe to prove that you can enjoy nostalgic childhood favorites without spiking your blood sugar, and it’s been a massive hit with both kids and adults alike. So many members have made these more than once (some even three times!), and the rave reviews keep coming. With a buttery shortbread cookie base, smooth caramel center, and rich dark chocolate topping, these bars taste indulgent but are made with clean ingredients that support stable blood sugar. They’re refined sugar-free, gluten-free, grain-free, and absolutely irresistible—which is exactly what guilt-free treats should be.

“Beth…..I’ve made the Twix bars from the cooking class x 3 times. Oh my goodness…..they have made a HUGE hit!! Rave reviews! Thank you!”

copycat twix cookies

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Refined sugar-free, gluten-free, grain-free

Equipment:

Ingredients:

Cookie Layer:

Caramel Layer:

1¼ cups monk fruit allulose blend

5 tablespoons grass-fed butter or olive oil

1¼ teaspoons vanilla extract

Chocolate Layer:

4 ounces 85-90% dark chocolate or dark chocolate chips

1 tablespoon coconut oil or olive oil

Coarse sea salt for finishing (optional)

Method:

Preheat your oven to 350°F and line an 8x8-inch baking pan with parchment paper. In a mixing bowl, combine the almond flour, arrowroot powder, flaxseed, cinnamon, and sea salt. Add the melted coconut oil, maple syrup, and vanilla, stirring until a soft dough forms. Press the dough evenly into the bottom of your prepared pan and bake for 8 minutes until pale golden brown. Let it cool slightly, then transfer the pan to the refrigerator to chill. While the cookie layer bakes, make your caramel. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the monk fruit allulose blend and stir constantly with a chopstick or small silicone spatula until completely melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Pour the caramel over the chilled cookie layer and return the pan to the refrigerator while you prepare the chocolate. For the chocolate layer, melt the dark chocolate and coconut oil together in a double boiler, stirring until smooth. Pour the melted chocolate over the caramel layer and sprinkle with coarse sea salt if desired. Refrigerate until completely firm, about 45 minutes. Once set, cut into 16 bars and store in the refrigerator until ready to enjoy.

