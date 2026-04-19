April 2–12, 2026 by Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Dr. B, Nolan, Camille, and I just spent ten days in Costa Rica — and I’m still a little sun-dazed, a little jet-lagged, and very grateful.

It was Nolan’s spring break (he is a junior in high school this year), and he was mostly there for the birds. He found 271 new species! Dr. B, Camille, and I were there for the hiking, the adventures, and the food, which surprised me in the best possible ways. I wore my CGM for the trip, tracked my meals, and took notes every day so that I could share the full picture with you.

What struck us most beyond the beauty of the place was the people — warm, generous, and genuinely proud of what Costa Rica has built around sustainability and wildlife preservation. It is one of the most ecologically intentional places I have ever visited, and it shows.

This is my food and adventure diary from those ten days. Meals, blood sugar responses, hikes, and a few dishes I loved so much I'm already working on recreating at home, including a blood sugar-friendly, low-carb empanada and arracache. And because good things are meant to be shared, I've also included a low glycemic travel snacks cheat sheet and a downloadable recipe for a Caribbean-style chicken dish inspired by this trip — both are waiting for you at the bottom🧡