This is comfort food that loves you back. Tender meatballs nestled in a rich, creamy mushroom sauce over fluffy cauliflower rice - it’s satisfying, blood sugar-friendly, and full of flavor. The fresh tarragon adds a subtle herbal note that makes this feel restaurant-worthy, but it comes together easily on a weeknight.

This is what eating for longevity actually looks like. A low glycemic approach keeps your blood sugar stable, reduces inflammation, and protects your metabolism as you age- and it doesn’t mean sacrificing the foods you love. It’s about making smarter swaps that nourish your body while delivering on taste. Delicious, satisfying, and completely sustainable.

creamy mushrooms + meatballs with cauli rice

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Serves 4 | Low Glycemic | Grain-Free | Gluten-Free | Dairy-Free | Paleo-Friendly

Equipment

Ingredients

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

6 cups mushrooms, sliced

6 oz bone broth

1 lb extra lean ground beef

1½ tbsp arrowroot powder

3 tbsp fresh tarragon, chopped and divided

1 tsp sea salt, divided

1¾ cups full-fat canned coconut milk

4 cups cauliflower rice

Method

Add the oil to a large pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for one minute until fragrant. Add the mushrooms and broth and cook for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. While the mushrooms cook, combine the ground beef, arrowroot powder, half of the tarragon, and half of the salt in a bowl. Mash together with your hands until well mixed. Form into two-inch meatballs and add them to the pan with the mushrooms. Add the coconut milk and remaining sea salt. Stir, then cover and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, cook the cauliflower rice in a pan over medium heat for five to 10 minutes until warmed through. Alternatively, cook it in the microwave for one to three minutes. Divide the cauliflower rice, meatballs, mushrooms, and sauce onto plates. Top with the remaining tarragon and enjoy!

Swaps

Olive oil: Use coconut oil, avocado oil, butter, or ghee

Ground beef: Use ground turkey, chicken, pork, or lamb

Arrowroot powder: Use tapioca starch or cornstarch

Fresh tarragon: Use fresh thyme, parsley, or dill

Coconut milk: Use heavy cream or cashew cream

Cauliflower rice: Use lupin rice, shiritaki rice, or zucchini noodles

Notes

Fresh tarragon makes a difference here, but if you can’t find it, fresh thyme or parsley work well too.

You can make the meatballs ahead and freeze them for easy weeknight dinners.

Leftovers reheat beautifully - the flavors get even better the next day.

