I am a Ninja Creami newbie, and I am not totally convinced this humongous appliance is a must-have. If I had read the New York Times review of the Ninja Creami before buying, I probably would not have purchased it. Between my Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker and my Vitamix blender, I can probably make everything the Creami can. I have had so many requests for healthy recipes for the Creami that I thought it was time to try it for myself. I did reach out to Ninja to see if they would send me one but they did not respond. So yes, I purchased this appliance myself. Now that I own it, I am going to play!

dairy free cardamom saffron ice cream with crushed macadamia nuts

If you have been following me for awhile, you probably know that I am allergic to the A1 protein in cow dairy. For this reason, I avoid most cow dairy but I can tolerate A2 cow dairy and also goat and sheep dairy (both contain the A2 protein). For this reason, I have not had ice cream in a very long time. The other reason I have not had ice cream is the refined sugar. I don’t tolerate refined sugar and have avoided it since I was 35, 22 years now! You can read more about my story here.

So of course, the first thing I had to make was a non-dairy, sugar free ice cream! I used a combination of coconut cream and cashew milk (unsweetened) as the base. In a saucepan on the stovetop, I melted the coconut cream, added the allulose to melt it, added arrowroot powder to help homogenize the non-dairy milks and add creaminess.

Saffron Cardamom Ice Cream

dairy-free, sugar-free, keto (with dairy options)

Makes one pint

Equipment

Ingredients:

1 cup coconut milk or cream

1 cup cashew milk or whole milk

1/2 - 1 c allulose (if you like lightly sweetened ice cream, use 1/2 cup. If you like more sweetness, use a whole cup (If you are not familiar with allulose of blood sugar-friendly sweeteners, read more here)

1 tbsp cardamom

1/2 tsp saffron

one pinch salt (use code BETH to save)

1/2 tsp vanilla bean powder

1 tbsp arrowroot (leave out if using dairy)

Crushed pistachios or macadamia nuts for serving

Method:

Melt the coconut cream on low heat in a saucepan on the stovetop. Add allulose and stir until melted and combined. Add cashew milk, stirring frequently. Remove the ice cream “base” from the heat and stir in arrowroot powder until blended well. Add spices and vanilla bean powder, and once incorporated, pour into the Ninja Creami container and freeze for 24 hours.

I have seen many recommendations to freeze without the lid on so that your ice cream base freezes “flat”, making it easier for the Ninja Creami to “shave” the ice cream.

Once the ice cream base is frozen, use the Lite Ice Cream setting to process the ice cream. I found that it was necessary to “re-blend” the ice cream twice to get it super creamy and very much like the texture of store-bought ice cream.

This recipe could also be used in a traditional ice cream maker, such as the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker. I will continue to experiment and share recipes as I develop them.

Saffron Cardamom Ice Cream (1) 49.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Enjoy!

🧡Beth

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