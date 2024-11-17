This decadent chocolate cream pie would make an excellent Thanksgiving dessert!

My family usually favors apple and pumpkin desserts (and, of course, cinnamon rolls) for Thanksgiving, but I heard you all loud and clear with your requests for a chocolate dessert to accompany the metabolically healthy and blood sugar-friendly Thanksgiving menu that I shared on Sunday.

Velvety chocolate, a chocolate cookie crust with a whipped coconut cream topping and chocolate shavings make this decadent pie a winner. The cookie crust is made with just 5 ingredients and no rolling required- just press the crust into the pie pan and bake for 6 minutes. Then turn off the oven because the rest of the pie is a no-bake situation!

This newsletter and recipe wouldn’t be possible without YOU! Thank you for being here, and a huge thank you to all who choose to support my work with a paid subscription.

my glucose response to this decadent chocolate pie

Message Beth Bollinger

Welcome, free subscribers!! This is a reader-supported publication. I spend many hours testing recipes for ease and deliciousness and to be sure they give a level glucose response, and that is why they are exclusively for my paid subscribers. For full access to this recipe + video tutorials and to my full recipe archives, printable PDFs, meal plans, metabolic health resources, and a brand new recipe every Sunday, subscribe for the year for just 96 cents a week! Join today to get access to my complete Thanksgiving menu (over 20 recipes!) with all the trimmings, all made blood sugar friendly, and to support your metabolic health, coming this Sunday!

Now for this decadent chocolate cream pie with a chocolate cookie crust! As with all my recipes, this pie is free of gluten, grain, dairy, and refined sugar and is low-carb and blood-sugar-friendly. Feel free to download and print the PDF below🧡

chocolate cream pie

by Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb

Makes one pie, 8 servings

Equipment

mixing bowls

saucepan

measuring cups and spoons

whisk

spatula

pie pan 9”

stand mixer or hand mixer

Microplane (to shave the chocolate!)