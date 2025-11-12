decadent chocolate cream pie with a chocolate cookie crust
a low glycemic dream that is GF, DF and grain free
Allow me to introduce you to this decadent Chocolate Cream Pie, a dessert that would make a beautiful addition to any Thanksgiving dessert table — rich, velvety, and completely blood sugar-friendly.
My family usually favors apple and pumpkin desserts (and, of course, cinnamon rolls) for Thanksgiving, but I heard you all loud and clear with your requests for a chocolate dessert to accompany the metabolically healthy, blood sugar-friendly Thanksgiving menus.
Velvety chocolate, a chocolate cookie crust with a whipped coconut cream topping and chocolate shavings make this decadent pie a winner. The cookie crust is made with just 5 ingredients and no rolling required- just press the crust into the pie pan and bake for 6 minutes. Then turn off the oven because the rest of the pie is a no-bake situation!
Now for this decadent chocolate cream pie with a chocolate cookie crust! As with all my recipes, this pie is free of gluten, grain, dairy, and refined sugar and is low-carb and blood-sugar-friendly. Feel free to download and print the PDF below the recipe 🧡
the recipe: chocolate cream pie
by Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness
Gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb
Makes one pie, 8 servings
Equipment
stand mixer or hand mixer
microplane (to shave the chocolate!)
Ingredients
Chocolate “Cookie” Crust
1 1/4 cup almond flour
5 tbsp monk fruit sweetener
3 tbsp cacao powder (unsweetened)
1 1/4 tsp cinnamon
6 tbsp grass-fed butter or coconut oil, melted
For the Chocolate Cream Pie Filling
3 tbsp cacao powder (unsweetened)
4 tbsp cornstarch or arrowroot powder
1/2 cup monk fruit sweetener
1 (14-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk
1 cup cashew milk, unsweetened
⅔ cup sugar-free chocolate chips (I like Trader Joe’s allulose-sweetened chocolate chips)
1 tsp vanilla extract
⅛ tsp salt
Whipped Coconut Cream Topping
1 (14-ounce) can full-fat coconut milk (refrigerated overnight)
1/4 cup monk fruit sweetener
1 tsp vanilla
Pie Toppings (optional)
shaved dark chocolate, chocolate chunks, or mini chocolate chips
Method
For the Chocolate Cookie Crust
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
In a medium bowl, combine the 5 ingredients for the crust until it resembles a coarse, sandy texture.
Press the crust into the bottom of the pie pan using your hands and fingers or the bottom of a glass. Press the crust into an even layer.
Bake the crust at 350 F for just 6 minutes. Let the crust cool before filling. Store the pie pan in the refrigerator until ready to pour the chocolate filling into the crust. Go ahead and turn the oven off; the rest of the pie is no-bake!
For the Chocolate Cream Pie Filling
In a small bowl, whisk together cocoa powder, cornstarch, and sweetener. Pour coconut milk and cashew milk into your saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Whisk in dry ingredients (cacao, cornstarch, sweetener) and mix until well combined.
Bring the mixture to a simmer, whisking constantly to prevent clumps. Simmer for 2-3 minutes or until the mixture is visibly thickening. It will be the consistency of pudding.
Turn off the heat and add chocolate chips, vanilla, and salt. Whisk to combine until the chocolate chips are completely melted. The “pudding” will be quite thick now.
Remove the pie crust from the refrigerator and pour the chocolate filling into the crust.
Chill the pie while you whip the coconut cream
For the Whipped Coconut Cream Topping
Refrigerate your coconut cream or coconut milk overnight.
Take the coconut cream or coconut milk from the fridge without tipping or shaking and pour out any liquid in the can (I save this liquid to use in smoothies). Scrape out the thickened cream at the top of the can.
Scoop the hardened/thickened cream into a cold mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat for about 30 seconds or until creamy.
Add vanilla and sweetener and continue to mix until creamy and smooth—about 1 minute. Avoid overbeating the cream, as this can cause it to separate.
Top the chocolate pie with the whipped coconut cream (and shaved chocolate, as desired) and put the pie back in the refrigerator until completely chilled and set, about 2-3 hours. (or make this pie up to 12 hours in advance)
When ready to serve, remove from the refrigerator and enjoy!
Swaps
almond flour- use cashew flour, or to keep this nut-free, use tiger nut flour
monk fruit sweetener- use allulose (you may need more as allulose is less sweet than monk fruit) if blood sugar balance is not a concern, use coconut sugar
grass-fed butter or coconut oil- to keep this pie dairy-free, use coconut oil in the crust
cornstarch or arrowroot powder both work, as will tapioca starch
full-fat coconut milk- use coconut cream or full-fat coconut milk; look for one without additives, sweeteners, or gums
cashew milk, unsweetened- sub for almond or walnut milk
sugar-free chocolate chips- use your favorite chopped dark chocolate
vanilla extract- use almond extract instead
Notes
Store any uneaten pie covered and in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.
Nutrition Per serving according to Cronometer
Calories: 404
Protein: 5.5 grams
Carbs: 13.9 grams
Fiber: 3.9 grams
Net Carbs: 10 grams
Fat: 37 grams
