Allow me to introduce you to this decadent Chocolate Cream Pie, a dessert that would make a beautiful addition to any Thanksgiving dessert table — rich, velvety, and completely blood sugar-friendly.

My family usually favors apple and pumpkin desserts (and, of course, cinnamon rolls) for Thanksgiving, but I heard you all loud and clear with your requests for a chocolate dessert to accompany the metabolically healthy, blood sugar-friendly Thanksgiving menus.

Velvety chocolate, a chocolate cookie crust with a whipped coconut cream topping and chocolate shavings make this decadent pie a winner. The cookie crust is made with just 5 ingredients and no rolling required- just press the crust into the pie pan and bake for 6 minutes. Then turn off the oven because the rest of the pie is a no-bake situation!

my glucose response this decadent chocolate pie

Now for this decadent chocolate cream pie with a chocolate cookie crust! As with all my recipes, this pie is free of gluten, grain, dairy, and refined sugar and is low-carb and blood-sugar-friendly. Feel free to download and print the PDF below the recipe 🧡

the recipe: chocolate cream pie

by Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb

Makes one pie, 8 servings

Equipment

mixing bowls

saucepan

measuring cups and spoons

whisk

spatula

pie pan 9”

stand mixer or hand mixer

microplane (to shave the chocolate!)

Ingredients

Chocolate “Cookie” Crust

For the Chocolate Cream Pie Filling

Whipped Coconut Cream Topping

Pie Toppings (optional)

shaved dark chocolate, chocolate chunks, or mini chocolate chips

Method

For the Chocolate Cookie Crust

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

In a medium bowl, combine the 5 ingredients for the crust until it resembles a coarse, sandy texture. Press the crust into the bottom of the pie pan using your hands and fingers or the bottom of a glass. Press the crust into an even layer.

Bake the crust at 350 F for just 6 minutes. Let the crust cool before filling. Store the pie pan in the refrigerator until ready to pour the chocolate filling into the crust. Go ahead and turn the oven off; the rest of the pie is no-bake!

For the Chocolate Cream Pie Filling

In a small bowl, whisk together cocoa powder, cornstarch, and sweetener. Pour coconut milk and cashew milk into your saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Whisk in dry ingredients (cacao, cornstarch, sweetener) and mix until well combined. Bring the mixture to a simmer, whisking constantly to prevent clumps. Simmer for 2-3 minutes or until the mixture is visibly thickening. It will be the consistency of pudding. Turn off the heat and add chocolate chips, vanilla, and salt. Whisk to combine until the chocolate chips are completely melted. The “pudding” will be quite thick now. Remove the pie crust from the refrigerator and pour the chocolate filling into the crust. Chill the pie while you whip the coconut cream

For the Whipped Coconut Cream Topping

Refrigerate your coconut cream or coconut milk overnight. Take the coconut cream or coconut milk from the fridge without tipping or shaking and pour out any liquid in the can (I save this liquid to use in smoothies). Scrape out the thickened cream at the top of the can. Scoop the hardened/thickened cream into a cold mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat for about 30 seconds or until creamy. Add vanilla and sweetener and continue to mix until creamy and smooth—about 1 minute. Avoid overbeating the cream, as this can cause it to separate. Top the chocolate pie with the whipped coconut cream (and shaved chocolate, as desired) and put the pie back in the refrigerator until completely chilled and set, about 2-3 hours. (or make this pie up to 12 hours in advance) When ready to serve, remove from the refrigerator and enjoy!

Swaps

Notes

Store any uneaten pie covered and in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

Nutrition Per serving according to Cronometer