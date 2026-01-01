Happy 2026! However you celebrated last night- with loved ones, a quiet evening at home, or somewhere beautifully in between, I hope it was exactly what you needed.

As we begin this new year, I wanted to share what filled my December. From cozy recipes to page-turning books to the podcasts keeping me company in the kitchen, here’s what I’ve been loving.

listening:

Don’t Believe Everything You Think by Joseph Nguyen - I have listened to this audiobook several times in the past month, and it has resonated deeply. I have a tendency to be an overthinker, and this book has helped me to separate thoughts and ideas from overthinking and ruminating. A true gift to my peace and the way I run my business and create. If you are a ruminator or overthinker, this book is for you!

Be Ready When Luck Happens by Ina Garten - The beloved Barefoot Contessa’s memoir about building a life and career on her own terms, full of wisdom about following your instincts and creating your own opportunities.

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah - A historical novel set during the Great Depression, following a woman’s journey of resilience, sacrifice, and family during America’s Dust Bowl era. This was a time in US history that I really didn’t know much about until reading this book and I thoroughly enjoyed this novel.

The Acquired Podcast - A deep-dive business podcast exploring the stories behind the world’s most successful companies and the strategies that made them great- perfect for curious minds who love understanding how things work. I have enjoyed the Starbucks, Hermes, Trader Joe’s, and Coca-Cola episodes.

some of the meals we eat during the detox: sausage + white bean soup, salmon florentine and green blender soup!

cooking:

Salmon Florentine and Sausage and White Bean Soup are both detox group favorite recipes, along with this Green Blender Soup. These nourishing, low glycemic meals are always on repeat in my kitchen. Whether you are joining me in our group detox on January 5th or not, anti-inflammatory recipes are always a good idea. This ebook bundle pairs 4 ebooks from past detox groups.

watching:

Miss Scarlet - A delightful British-American period television crime drama series following London's first female detective as she solves crimes while navigating societal expectations.

Pluribus - In a world overtaken by a mysterious wave of forced happiness, Carol Sturka, one of the few immune, must uncover what's really going on and save humanity from its own bliss. This is a weird one, but strangely compelling to watch!

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - I really enjoyed this latest installment in Rian Johnson's whodunit series, featuring Daniel Craig's detective Benoit Blanc solving another twisted murder mystery with his signature Southern charm.

using:

Oura Ring still my favorite tool for sleep and daily movement tracking. I’ve worn mine for over four years, and it was actually the wake-up call that led me to stop drinking alcohol once I saw how clearly it disrupted my sleep. Oura has helped me stay consistent with movement, even during the busiest seasons and holidays, and gives me insights I actually use rather than ignore. If you’ve been curious to try it, this link will save you 10%.

Levels Health CGM - Two months free! The continuous glucose monitor and robust app have been game-changers for understanding how food, stress, sleep, and exercise affect my blood glucose. Bonus: over 100 of my recipes live inside their app!

loving:

Quality time with family - With my 3 daughters all home for the holidays, and one newly engaged just this week, and a grandbaby arriving this spring, these moments feel especially precious. We took a ski trip to Lake Tahoe and soaked up the togetherness: skiing, playing games, reading, cooking, and just enjoying each other.

Slow mornings have been one of the greatest gifts of the past two weeks. Green tea with collagen and creatine, a good book (see below!), and nowhere I have to be. These are the mornings I treasure most.

Stepping away for real rest was a bit of a leap for me. Taking time off as an entrepreneur isn’t always easy, but it felt necessary and deeply nourishing. If you’re still here, thank you. Your presence and support mean more than you know. We all deserve genuine rest, space to create, and time to replenish our energy.

Our holiday traditions - From family pajamas on Christmas morning to our New Year’s Eve crab cake dinner, these rituals create memories and traditions that our children still look forward to, even into their 20s!

Lauren and Chris are engaged!

reading:

A Guardian and a Thief by Megha Majumdar - I know this is a bestseller, and I don't want to spoil it for you, but I hated the ending of this book! A captivating tale exploring moral complexity, loyalty, and betrayal in India…

On Mystic Lake by Kristin Hannah - A beautiful story about starting over after loss, finding yourself again, and the healing power of returning home.

Comfort and Joy by Kristin Hannah - A heartwarming Christmas tale about grief, second chances, and how love can find us when we least expect it.

The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah - An unforgettable WWII story of two sisters in occupied France and the impossible choices they must make to survive and protect those they love.

The Correspondent by Virginia Evans - The story of a life told through the thousands of letters written over a lifetime by the main character.

wearing:

Water-repellent suede clog mules - I wear these around the house and to and from the gym. Comfortable enough for all-day wear but still feels put-together.

This cozy lounge set - perfect for after skiing, after a workout, or running errands with this Quince wrap coat, and these sneakers.

eating:

enjoying:

The gift of rest – For the first time in five years, I intentionally stepped away from my work to rest. Most days I’ve done pretty well, though some of you may have noticed me popping into the chat here and there. Old habits are hard to break. I truly love this work and my connection with all of you, so stepping back wasn’t easy, but it has been deeply restorative.

family ski trip to Lake Tahoe

reflecting:

On your wins and your stories – Hearing from course members and readers about improved A1Cs, steadier energy, and meaningful health shifts has been the greatest gift of all. Getting to witness and celebrate those moments with you is why I do this work.

Thank you for being here. Thank you for reading, for cooking my recipes, for trusting me with your health journey, and for letting me be your cheerleader and “healthy friend.” You inspire me every single day.

Here’s to a 2026 filled with stable blood sugar, abundant energy, and nourishing food.

Together, we’re building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Wishing you a beautiful, healthy New Year!

