Dr. Bronce Rice
15mEdited

@Dr. Lucy McBride, your framing of health-care (pun intended) around metabolic health, stress, and sleep as foundational to healing aligns closely with my work as a holistic therapist and psychoanalyst. Your ability to connect the physiological with the psychological, and to see patients as whole human beings, is the kind of integrative care we need more of.

In my own practice, I’ve seen how little progress we make when core physiological needs go unmet. I can offer the most insightful interpretation, but if a patient hasn’t slept in days, isn’t moving their body, or is running on caffeine and cortisol, the psyche can’t settle enough to reflect, process, or engage lasting change even when it’s desperately desired.

That’s why I often begin with what I call the trifecta of health and wellness: sleep, movement, and healthy eating. Once those are steadier, our capacity to think more clearly, make meaning of our symptoms and reconnect with ourselves grows. And from there, given my work the deeper therapeutic work can begin.

Thank you, Dr. McBride, for highlighting this essential mind-body connection and to you @Beth Bollinger for offering such a thoughtful and timely conversation.

