I am thrilled to introduce you to

today. I met

right here on Substack, where we connected over our shared passion for

. Dr. Lucy McBride is a physician with degrees from

. She is also a

and has kindly agreed to a Q and A for

. Thank you to all of you who submitted questions, and a huge thank you to

.

Dr. Lucy McBride

metabolic healthNest Wellness

Welcome to Nest Wellness, Dr. McBride!

When did you know you wanted to be a doctor?

I realized I wanted to be a doctor in high school when I dissected a fetal pig! But I knew I was in the right place during my first "patient-doctor" class at Harvard Medical School. An actor came in to help us practice delivering difficult news, and when my turn came to tell this "patient" he had advanced prostate cancer, I felt both terrified and deeply moved. Making eye contact, establishing rapport, and conveying life-changing information felt meaningful in a way I hadn't anticipated. I left that class thinking: being a doctor is going to require a lot more than "book" knowledge—it's about human connection first.

How did you choose your specialty?

Primary care chose me as much as I chose it. During my residency at Johns Hopkins, I witnessed the gap between what medicine could do technically and what patients actually needed. I saw too many people being treated as collections of body parts rather than whole human beings. Primary care allows me to see the complete picture—to understand how someone's sleep affects their diabetes, how their stress impacts their blood pressure, how their relationships influence their healing. It's where the art and science of medicine truly intersect.

How has your personal journey shaped the way you practice medicine?

My own experiences with feeling overwhelmed by conflicting health advice made me realize that patients don't need another expert telling them what to do—they need someone who can help them navigate our fragmented healthcare system while honoring their unique circumstances. I've learned that the invisible architecture of the patient-doctor relationship often determines whether medical evidence translates into improved health. Trust, understanding, and seeing patients as whole people—not just data points—are as crucial as any prescription I can write.

What keeps you fired up and passionate about your work, even when things get tough?

Those moments when I see someone reclaim agency over their health. Like my patient Sarah, who thought she needed another diet but actually just needed to eat lunch regularly, or Rachel, whose diabetes improved not through willpower over food but by managing stress and boundaries at her workplace. These connections between the human experience and medical science remind me why I became a doctor in the first place.

Is there a particular project or moment in your career that you're super proud of?

Writing my book about empowering patients and navigating healthcare has been deeply meaningful because it addresses the gap I see every day—patients feeling lost in a system that excels at fighting diseases but often fails to care for the humans who have them. I'm proud of developing a framework that helps people redefine health on their terms while integrating the best of evidence-based medicine with real life. It will be published by Simon & Schuster in 2026!

How do you juggle running a practice and living your life? Any favorite self-care rituals you swear by?

I've learned that self-care isn't just bubble baths and meditation—though those are nice! For me, it's about boundaries and recognizing that I can't pour from an empty cup. I prioritize regular meals (practicing what I preach about blood sugar stability), yoga twice a week, and spending time with people I love. I also try to remember that taking care of myself models healthy behavior for my patients.

Do you have a favorite go-to dinner recipe?

I love a simple sheet pan meal—salmon with roasted vegetables and sweet potato, drizzled with olive oil and herbs. It hits the protein, fiber, and healthy fats that help with blood sugar stability, and it's forgiving enough that I can prep it even after a long day. Plus, leftovers make a great lunch the next day

Nest Wellness Sheet Pan Salmon Fennel + Sweet Potato 372KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What would your perfect day look like?

A morning that starts without an alarm, coffee while writing, a few patient appointments where I feel like I really helped someone connect the dots about their health, a good walk outside, dinner with people I care about, and ending the day with a good book!

Q: Recent data suggest that over 88% of American adults have some metabolic disease. In your clinical practice, what are the earliest signs of metabolic dysfunction you observe, even before lab values show pre-diabetes?

A: The earliest signs I see are often subjective: patients describing energy crashes in the afternoon, feeling shaky if they skip meals, difficulty concentrating after eating, or that "wired but tired" feeling. Sleep disruption is huge—people who wake up between 2-4 AM as their body releases stress hormones to compensate for blood sugar dips. I also notice changes in satiety cues—patients who can't remember the last time they felt truly hungry or comfortably full, eating either nothing until they're ravenous or until uncomfortably stuffed. These patterns often appear years before fasting glucose or A1C become elevated.

Q: While nutrition is crucial for blood sugar management, stress profoundly impacts our metabolic state. Could you explain the connection between chronic stress, cortisol, and insulin resistance, and how addressing stress might be just as important as dietary changes?

A: Chronic stress creates a perfect storm for metabolic dysfunction. When we're stressed, cortisol rises, which directly interferes with insulin's ability to move glucose into cells. This creates insulin resistance even in people eating perfectly. I see this constantly—patients whose numbers improve dramatically not when they change their diet, but when they address chronic stressors like caregiving responsibilities, work pressures, or financial anxiety. The body interprets chronic stress as a threat requiring immediate energy, so it keeps glucose elevated and promotes fat storage around the midsection. Sometimes the most important "prescription" isn't a medication—it's helping someone set boundaries or find better coping strategies.

Q: We often discuss metabolic health in terms of lab values and weight, but could you share how improving glucose regulation affects your patients' subjective experience—their energy, mood, sleep, and overall quality of life?

A: This is where the magic happens. When patients stabilize their blood sugar, they often describe feeling like "the fog has lifted." They sleep through the night instead of waking up anxious at 3 AM. Their afternoon energy crashes disappear. Many report improved mood stability—less irritability, fewer emotional swings tied to hunger. One patient told me, "I finally feel like myself again." They can focus at work, have patience with their kids, and don't feel controlled by cravings. The lab improvements are just numbers—but these subjective changes transform their daily experience of being alive.

Q: For someone diagnosed with pre-diabetes, what specific types of movement or exercise have you found most effective for improving insulin sensitivity? Is there an optimal "prescription" in terms of type, duration, or timing?

A: Strength training is the game-changer most people don't expect. Muscle tissue is metabolically active—it's like building a glucose disposal system. I typically recommend resistance training 2-3 times per week, focusing on compound movements that work multiple muscle groups. But timing matters too. A 10-minute walk after meals can significantly blunt glucose spikes. For my patients, I often suggest starting with twice-weekly strength sessions plus post-meal movement. The key is consistency over intensity—moderate exercise done regularly beats sporadic intense workouts every time.

Q: Many patients are confused by contradictory nutritional advice. When it comes specifically to blood sugar regulation, what core nutritional principles do you emphasize regardless of whether someone follows low-carb, Mediterranean, or other dietary approaches?

A: Three non-negotiable principles: First, eat protein at every meal—it helps stabilize blood sugar and promotes satiety. Second, avoid eating carbohydrates alone; pair them with protein or healthy fats to slow absorption. Third, timing matters as much as content—eating regular meals prevents the feast-or-famine cycle that worsens insulin resistance. Whether someone chooses Mediterranean, low-carb, or another approach, these principles work within any framework. I also emphasize that no food is inherently evil—it's about understanding how different foods affect your body and making informed choices.

Q: With the popularity of GLP-1 medications, some patients may view them as a substitute for lifestyle changes. How do you frame these medications as tools that work alongside, rather than replace, nutrition, movement, and stress management?

A: I tell patients that GLP-1 medications are like putting on reading glasses when you're struggling to see—they help your body's natural systems work more effectively. These medications can quiet the food noise and create space for healthier behaviors, but they work best when combined with lifestyle changes. I've seen patients on these medications who maintain their improvements by incorporating strength training to prevent muscle loss, focusing on protein intake, and addressing the stress patterns that contributed to their metabolic dysfunction in the first place. The medication provides a window of opportunity, but lifestyle changes are what keep that window open long-term.

Q: We know that adding strength training and increasing protein intake are good strategies. What would you add?

A: Prioritizing sleep quality—poor sleep is like metabolic poison, disrupting every hormone involved in glucose regulation. I also emphasize the importance of managing chronic stress through whatever means work for each person, whether that's therapy, meditation, or simply learning to set boundaries. Another crucial piece is addressing the shame and moral judgments many people carry about food and their bodies. Shame activates stress responses that directly worsen metabolic health. Sometimes healing the relationship with food is as important as changing what's on the plate.

Q: Beyond their impressive weight loss effects, GLP-1 agonists appear to have significant metabolic and cardiovascular benefits. How do you see these medications fitting into a comprehensive approach to metabolic health, rather than just as weight loss tools?

A: These medications represent a paradigm shift in how we understand the brain-body connection in metabolic health. They're not just appetite suppressants—they're sophisticated neurometabolic tools that address the compulsive thoughts about food that can consume precious mental real estate. For the right patients, they can restore the ability to feel truly hungry and comfortably full, reduce inflammation, and improve cardiovascular outcomes independent of weight loss. I see them as part of a comprehensive approach that includes stress management, strength training, and addressing the underlying factors that led to metabolic dysfunction in the first place.

Q: What role do you see for time-restricted eating or intermittent fasting in metabolic health? Are there specific patients for whom you recommend these approaches versus those who should avoid them?

A: Time-restricted eating can be helpful for some people, particularly those who struggle with late-night eating or want structure around meal timing. However, I'm cautious about recommending it for people with a history of restrictive eating patterns, those who are already under-eating, or anyone whose relationship with food is fraught with shame and rigidity. For some patients, learning to eat regular, satisfying meals is more important than restricting eating windows. The goal is metabolic flexibility, not metabolic restriction.

Q: Looking toward the future of metabolic health, do you see a shift toward more personalized approaches based on individual glucose responses, genetic factors, or microbiome composition? What developments in this field excite you most?

A: I'm excited about technology that helps people understand their individual responses to foods and stress, but I worry about over-medicalizing normal variations in glucose. The most promising development I see is the integration of continuous glucose monitoring with lifestyle factors—helping people understand how sleep, stress, and meal timing affect their individual patterns. However, the real breakthrough will be when we better address the psychological and social factors that drive metabolic dysfunction. The future of metabolic health isn't just more data—it's more wisdom about how to use that data in the context of real human lives.

5 tips for better metabolic health:

Eat protein at every meal to stabilize blood sugar and promote satiety

Add strength training 2-3 times per week to build your glucose disposal system

Take a 10-minute walk after meals to blunt glucose spikes

Prioritize sleep quality —aim for 7-8 hours of consistent, restorative sleep

Address chronic stress through whatever means work for you—it's as important as diet and exercise

3 things you would never do or eat as a doctor:

I avoid eating carbohydrates alone without protein or fat—it's a recipe for blood sugar chaos

I don't skip meals , as it sets up a feast-or-famine cycle that worsens insulin resistance

I won't ignore persistent symptoms just because my lab values are "normal"—the body often speaks before the numbers change

5 things you're currently loving:

Date nights with my husband - Our three kids are now young adults, but we’ve always made a real effort to hang out and laugh. We’ve been together since we were 19 years old but there’s still a lot to catch up on! Hormone replacement therapy - I’m 52 and feel lucky to have gone through menopause during what I would call the “golden era of HRT,” where women are finally getting access to the facts about hormone health and the short- and long-term upsides of HRT. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, MD - Essential reading for understanding the mind-body connection in healing Evening magnesium supplement - Helps with sleep quality and muscle recovery My cat Trent and my dog Leo - Now that my kids are moving on to college and the real world, they are my BFFs!

Connect with Dr. Lucy McBride:

Newsletter:

Together, we're building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Thank you for being here,

Join The Blood Sugar Method! Beth Bollinger · Jul 12 Are you ready to learn how to eat in a way that truly nourishes, energizes, and protects your body? Want to understand how to optimize your metabolic health? Read full story

Invite your friends and earn rewards!

If you enjoy Nest Wellness, share it with your friends and earn rewards when they subscribe!

Refer a friend