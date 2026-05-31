I first had a Burmese tea leaf salad at Burma Joy in Portland, Oregon on a visit to my daughter Lauren. I was hooked, and now I order the same salad every time we are in Portland. The combination of textures and bold, bright flavors is unlike anything I have ever eaten.

I have been saying for years that I want to recreate this salad, so when I saw crispy garlic at Trader Joe’s this week, I knew it was time.

Just two simple shortcuts make this salad weeknight friendly: the Trader Joe’s crispy garlic eliminates one time-consuming step, and using already brewed green tea leaves (save your tea leaves from your green tea in a jar in the fridge for a couple of days or brew a big pot of green tea and have iced tea for days) means you can have this salad on the table tonight. If you are a traditionalist and want to ferment your own tea leaves the traditional way, I have linked the original method here — it takes anywhere from seven days to several weeks and produces a more complex, funky flavor. But my eat-it-tonight version is genuinely wonderful and what I will be making on repeat.

What I love most is all the little crunchy bits — seeds, peanuts, crispy garlic, toasted sesame — and the way every single bite is different. It is also, hands down, the most delicious way I know to get 16 plants in a single meal. Serve with grilled shrimp, crispy tofu, or grilled chicken as your foundational protein, and you have a nutritionally complete meal.

Green tea is the star ingredient, and one of the most well-researched foods for metabolic health. The polyphenols in green tea, particularly EGCG, have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and support fat metabolism. Using it as a food rather than just a drink amplifies these benefits significantly.

The seed and nut medley delivers healthy fat, plant protein, zinc, magnesium, and meaningful fiber. Pumpkin seeds are one of the richest food sources of magnesium — a mineral most women in midlife are deficient in. Sesame seeds contribute calcium. Sunflower seeds provide vitamin E and selenium.

Your foundational protein anchor — shrimp, grilled chicken, edamame, tempeh, or crispy tofu — completes the plate with 23–25g of lean complete protein and minimal carbohydrate. The garlic oil provides heart-healthy monounsaturated fat and allicin — one of the most potent anti-inflammatory compounds.

CGM note: expect a very flat glucose response. This is a protein, fat, and fiber focused meal with minimal carbohydrate. The healthy fats from olive oil, peanuts, and seeds work together to significantly slow the absorption of carbohydrates from the legumes and vegetables.

Here’s what’s waiting for you below:

The complete easy method Burmese Tea Leaf Salad recipe

The blended tea leaf dressing that makes this salad unlike anything else you have ever eaten

The full crunchy topping lineup with swaps for every dietary need including nut-free and vegan

Step-by-step assembly instructions so every component lands perfectly on the plate

A full plant count, because 16 plants in one bowl deserve to be celebrated

A printable recipe PDF

One bowl. Sixteen plants. The most interesting salad you will make all year. Everything is below.

Come into the kitchen with me

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, refined grain, and refined sugar, is low carb and blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

My version of a tea leaf salad

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Serves 4 • Prep time: 20 minutes • Cook time: 10 minutes

This is one of the most interesting salads I have ever eaten. Lahpet thoke, Burma’s beloved tea leaf salad, is a collision of textures and flavors that defies every expectation you have of what a salad can be. Fermented green tea, crunchy seeds and nuts, toasted sesame, crispy garlic, fresh greens, and a bright, savory dressing.

Small saucepan or skillet, blender or food processor, salad bowl, sharp knife and cutting board, citrus juicer