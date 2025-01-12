better than takeout: blood sugar friendly broccoli beef

We started off our “better-for-you-takeout” series last week with honey walnut shrimp. Several of you have made it already and raved about it, which makes me insanely happy! If you like copycat recipes like this, you might also like my California Pizza Kitchen copycat Italian chopped salad.

I truly believe that food should taste amazing and nourish, protect, and energize our bodies.

Most of you know that I have been wearing a continuous glucose monitor to create blood sugar friendly recipes for the past 4 years. In that time, I have found that some of my biggest glucose spikes weren't from desserts or sugary treats – they were from restaurant meals, especially Asian dishes. Dr. B’s biggest spike ever was a healthy seeming Vietnamese salad of chicken, greens, and veggies. The sauces and meats in Asian dishes are often loaded with hidden sugars and processed ingredients that challenge our metabolic health.

As a nutritionist focused on blood sugar balance, I knew there had to be a better way. I've recreated this takeout favorite to deliver all the savory-sweet flavor and tender beef you love while keeping your glucose steady.

This cleaned-up version of broccoli beef proves that supporting metabolic health doesn't mean sacrificing taste – it's about making strategic swaps that work better for your body.

Ready to enjoy this takeout classic without the blood sugar roller coaster?

my glucose response to healthier than takeout broccoli beef

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, grain, dairy, and refined sugar, is low carb, blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the broccoli beef PDF below🧡

broccoli beef

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, dairy-free, low-carb

serves 4

Equipment