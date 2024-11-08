Happy Friday! I am coming to your inbox today with a bonus recipe! Most of you know that Friday night is pizza night at our house. It has been our Friday night family tradition since my four children were small. I only have two of my four children at home, and we continue the tradition, but when my older girls visit, we have pizza night as a family because they have fond memories of this tradition. We listen to music, dance around the kitchen, assemble our individual pizzas, and share about our week.

We alternate between my grain-free thin-crust pizza and my cauliflower crust pizza, but today, we are switching it up with pizza boats!

If you are looking for even more healthy, low-carb Italian-inspired recipes, check out:

I have been doing a lot of cooking and baking recently in preparation for the metabolically healthy Thanksgiving Menu that I have prepared for my paid subscribers. The Thanksgiving Menu will drop November 10th (Dr. B’s birthday!) and will include a printable ebook of all the recipes along with individual links to just print single recipes. If you have been considering becoming a paid subscriber, now would be a great time! The holidays are a tricky time for blood sugar balance, and I have done the experimenting for you to be sure all of the holiday recipes (gluten-free, grain-free, dairy free or with dairy free swaps, refined sugar-free, and low glycemic) all produce a level glucose response.

As with all my recipes, these Pizza Boats are gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, and blood-sugar-friendly. Substitutions and links are provided just for you, and a downloadable, printable PDF is below. 🧡 Beth

Easy Pizza Boats

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, low-carb, blood sugar friendly

serves 4

Equipment

Ingredients

4 medium zucchini

10.5 ounces sausage

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp Italian seasoning

3/4 cup tomato sauce

3 ounces manchego, grated

1/2 cup mushrooms, sliced thin

1/4 green bell pepper, diced

2 tbsp red onion, sliced thin or diced small

Method

Preheat the oven to 375ºF (190ºC) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop the seeds out of the zucchini and discard. Place the zucchini on the prepared baking sheet, with the cut side up. In a pan over medium-high heat, brown the sausage. Drain the excess fat from the pan. Add the garlic and Italian seasoning and cook for another minute. Add the tomato sauce and stir to combine. Divide the sausage mixture between the scooped out zucchini. Top with cheese, mushrooms, bell pepper, and onions. Bake for 23 to 25 minutes or until the cheese has melted and the zucchini is tender. Divide between plates and enjoy!

Swaps

Zucchini: use eggplant or thin-skinned squash like delicata instead of zucchini!

Pork Sausage: use any ground meat that your family likes: chicken, turkey, bison, grass-fed beef, or venison

Garlic: use dried garlic granules in place of fresh, about 1 tsp

Italian Seasoning: Italian seasoning is typically a combo of marjoram, basil, rosemary, thyme, oregano, savory, and Sage. Use any combination of these spices that you like!

Tomato Sauce: use pizza sauce, or marinara; just be sure it has no added sugar or factory-made fats

Cheese: use your favorite dairy or dairy-free cheese

Mushrooms: leave them out if your family doesn't like them!

Green Bell Pepper: use red or yellow bell pepper

Red Onion: use yellow onion instead

Notes

Leftovers: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to three days.

Serving Size: One serving is two zucchini boats.

More Flavor: Use mild Italian or spicy sausages.

Easy Pizza Boats by Beth Bollinger Nest Wellness 381KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Nutrition Cronometer

Calories: 375

Protein: 24.5 g

Carbs: 11.7 g

Fiber: 3 g

Net Carbs: 8.7 g

Fat: 26.4 g

