Eat to nourish, my food framework

If you follow me on Instagram, you’ve likely seen my daily meal photos: simple, assembled plates designed to blood sugar and metabolism during perimenopause and menopause.

These aren’t elaborate recipes. They’re real food meals built from quality pantry staples, fresh vegetables, sustainably sourced proteins, fermented foods, healthy fats, and market finds.

What worked in our 30s often stops working in our 40s and 50s and not because we’re doing anything wrong, but because our biology has changed.

This is the approach I use to support my body now.

Evidence-based nutrition targets for this season of life

My meals follow a few clear, science-backed targets that support muscle, metabolism, and hormone health as estrogen declines:

Protein: 25–30 grams per meal to preserve lean muscle, support metabolic rate, and stabilize blood sugar

Fiber: At least 10 grams per meal (30+ grams daily) to support estrogen metabolism, gut health, glucose control, and satiety

Fermented Foods: Daily inclusion of sauerkraut, kimchi, fermented pickles, miso, yogurt, or cultured cottage cheese to support the brain/gut/hormone connection

Healthy Fats: Extra virgin olive oil, avocados, nuts, seeds, and omega-3–rich fish to counter inflammation and support cellular health

Plant Diversity: A wide variety of non-starchy vegetables, herbs, berries, nuts, legumes, and seeds to provide phytonutrients and feed the microbiome

These targets aren’t about dieting—they’re about supporting a body that’s asking for more intentional nourishment.

Why protein + fiber matter more now

During perimenopause and menopause, declining estrogen affects insulin sensitivity, muscle protein synthesis, inflammation, and fat distribution—especially around the midsection.

This is why so many women notice weight gain, fatigue, cravings, poor sleep, and muscle loss despite eating “the same way” they always have.

Protein and fiber are the two most powerful levers we have to counter these shifts.

Protein preserves muscle and metabolic rate. Fiber supports hormone metabolism, digestion, and blood sugar control.

When combined at every meal, they create steadier energy, fewer cravings, and far more metabolic resilience.

A quick note on hormones: I do use menopausal hormone therapy (estradiol patch, oral progesterone, and topical testosterone). It’s been an important part of my care, but it hasn’t replaced the need for optimal nutrition. Even with MHT, protein, fiber, and blood sugar stability are non-negotiable. In many ways, eating this way helps MHT work better.

I see this all the time

I recently spent the day with two friends my own age, and both are active, health-conscious women who are struggling with muscle loss and stubborn weight gain.

We met for breakfast, and both ordered avocado toast. Their meals contained maybe 9 grams of protein. They skipped lunch entirely. One had a banana as an afternoon snack.

Including dinner, they likely consumed 20–30 grams of protein for the entire day.

This pattern is incredibly common, and may have worked fine in our 30s. But during perimenopause and menopause, it undermines muscle, bone density, metabolism, and blood sugar regulation.

These women aren’t careless with their health. They’ve simply never been told that their nutritional needs have changed.

This invisible protein deficit is a major driver of the fatigue, muscle loss, cravings, and metabolic frustration so many women experience—and most don’t even realize it’s happening.

My philosophy: nourish, protect, and energize

I don’t approach food as something to restrict. I approach it as something to nourish, protect, and energize my body.

That means:

Whole foods only , no ultra-processed “health” foods

Half my plate is non-starchy vegetables

Adequate protein at every meal (especially breakfast)

Fermented foods daily

Anti-inflammatory fats at every meal

Consistent meal timing (skipping meals backfires now)

This is a “do no harm” approach—choosing foods that work with my physiology, not against it. What this looks like in real life:

I use this egg cooker to make the perfect jammy eggs

Why this works

When meals are built this way:

Blood sugar stays stable

Hunger between meals decreases

Energy remains steady

Cravings quiet down

Muscle maintenance becomes possible again

