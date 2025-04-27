I'm always looking for effortless ways to boost nutrition in everyday meals. After creating No Oats, this Super Seed Sprinkle was the natural next step. You probably already have the ingredients on hand if you’ve been making No Oats! Just a quick sprinkle adds 4g of fiber and 4g of protein to any dish, plus a wealth of micronutrients that support everything from gut health to brain function.

It's my new favorite nutritional shortcut - transforming ordinary meals into functional food with minimal effort. Whether scattered over yogurt or cottage cheese or sprinkled on salads, soups, and steamed veggies, this blend delivers maximum nutrition with zero added complexity to your cooking routine.

Everyday Super Seed Sprinkle

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

This nutrient-dense seed and fiber blend combines easily accessible ingredients for a powerful nutritional boost. Sprinkle on yogurt, soups, and salads for added fiber, protein, healthy fats, and micronutrients.

Equipment