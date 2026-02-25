Welcome to Nest Wellness! Browse hundreds of recipes in my recipe index, explore my ebooks over on my website, or dive deeper with my Blood Sugar Method course.

February has held some deeply conflicting emotions.

There’s been a continued unraveling of basic decency in our country and in our politics. We’ve long known who certain people are — people tell you who they are, and we need to believe them the first time — but watching it unfold still carries an unease that’s hard to shake.

And in the midst of it all, I spent last week in Oak Harbor, Washington, helping my daughter Maddie and her husband Garrett get their new house ready for baby Ellie ahead of Garrett’s upcoming Navy deployment.

We unpacked boxes, assembled the crib, washed tiny baby clothes, and organized every corner of the house. We ended the month with a sweet baby shower organized by my daughter Lauren, with family and friends traveling from near and far to celebrate on a drizzly, joy-filled day.

This is what it means to be human right now—holding grief and joy at the same time. Staying engaged with what matters while also protecting what’s tender and sacred.

the little dresses that all 3 of my daughters wore are washed and ready for baby Elizabeth, Maddie and I at her baby shower, the crib (and friends) are ready for baby Ellie🧡

→ Keep scrolling for my favorites that have been sustaining me this month.

listening

20 Good Summers Podcast by Paulina Porizkova + her fiancé Jeff Greenstein

Real, honest, and deeply authentic. The premise is that at our age, we likely have 20 good summers left—maybe fewer, maybe more. This resonated so deeply with Dr. B and me. We’re the same age as Paulina and Jeff, and we still have adventures we want to take, experiences we don’t want to miss. It’s a beautiful reminder to be intentional with our time.

Us: Getting Past You and Me to Build a More Loving Relationship by Terrence Real

Recommended by Paulina and Jeff as their relationship guidebook. I’m listening with Dr. B, and it’s been incredibly helpful, especially the concepts around relational mindfulness and moving from reactivity to connection. Highly recommend for anyone wanting to deepen their bond.

wearing

These cute red sneakers from Adidas have become my go-to for errands, walking, and everyday comfort. I finally replaced my old gym flip flops with a cushier pair of upgraded slides for the shower at the gym.

Join as a paying or founding member

loving

I gifted each of my three girls this heart pendant from Quince for Valentine’s Day, and now I’m tempted to get one for myself — I love it that much. This necklace is simple, timeless, and would make a sweet birthday or Mother’s Day gift.

cooking

Taco Soup (ad free recipe for paid subscribers in last Sunday’s newsletter)

Maddie and I perfected this recipe together while getting ready for baby Ellie. It’s hearty, protein-packed, freezer-friendly, and has become an instant family favorite. If you missed it, you can find it in my recipe index.

processing disappointment

I’ve been deeply disturbed to learn that Dr. Peter Attia was featured prominently in the Epstein files. I had read and recommended his book Outlive and shared his podcasts.

I tend to be trusting and think the best of people until they prove otherwise. But I also believe that people tell you who they are, and we should listen.

I’ve removed all references to his work from my content. I can no longer, in good conscience, recommend his book or podcast, regardless of the health information they contain.

Many brilliant researchers are doing excellent work in metabolic health and longevity, and I will be focusing on amplifying their voices instead.

watching

The Pitt Dr. B was in medical school when actor Noah Wyle played a med student on ER. We had friends over every Thursday night to watch (back in the dark ages before streaming and binge watching!). Now Noah Wyle is starring in another medical drama as a doctor at the end of his career—and it's such an interesting watch as Dr. B talks about winding down his own medical career in the next 5-8 years. The chaos, the humanity, the impossible decisions—it all feels very real. We've been watching together, and it's excellent. Maybe not for the squeamish!

A Man on the Inside Warm, funny, and surprisingly touching. Ted Danson is perfect in this, and it's been our feel-good watch when we need something lighter. Our daughter Camille says it makes her want to move to a retirement home to relive her college days!

joining: free live event on cholesterol + brain health!

If you’ve been eating more protein and healthy fat to support your blood sugar—only to see cholesterol numbers rise and feel uncertain what to do next—this conversation is for you.

Cholesterol, the Brain & Metabolic Health: What Actually Matters as We Age

A live conversation with Maria Cross, Nutritionist

📅 Thursday, March 6 | 🕙 10:00 AM PST | 📍 Live on Zoom

We’ll explore:

How worried should you really be about cholesterol?

Eggs, meat, dairy, and cholesterol: what science actually says

Brain insulin resistance and why it matters as we age

The role of fats in brain health

30-minute presentation + live Q&A. Bring your labs, your questions, and your curiosity!

RSVP to save your spot

reading

The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration by Isabel Wilkerson. A powerful, beautifully written account of the Great Migration. A dense but deeply moving story that follows three people who left the South during the Jim Crow era. By the same author of Caste (from my January reading list). Highly recommended reading to better understand our own US history.

So Far Gone by Jess Walter. “A retired environmental journalist has been living off-grid in a remote Washington cabin since 2016, after punching his Christian nationalist son-in-law at Thanksgiving dinner. When his grandchildren are dropped at his door and then kidnapped by a right-wing militia, he embarks on a wild journey to rescue them”. Sharp, funny, and deeply human—a book about family, redemption, and finding your way back when everything feels broken. Exactly the kind of story we need right now.

What are you reading right now?

Leave a comment

supporting immunity

I’ve been taking Pique’s Daily Immune with Elderberry + Liposomal Vitamin C consistently this winter — and so far, I’ve stayed well. With cooler weather and seasonal stress, it feels good to have something simple that supports my immune system.

What sets it apart is the liposomal technology, designed to enhance absorption and deliver vitamin C efficiently. Elderberry provides concentrated antioxidants traditionally used to support immune resilience.

Vitamin C is also essential for collagen synthesis, supporting both immune function and skin integrity during winter months.

Seven clean ingredients. No refined sugar. Nothing unnecessary.

One serving daily, simple and easy to stay consistent with. It’s become one of those small daily habits that supports both my immune resilience and overall glow without adding complexity to my routine.

✨ Right now, Pique is offering 20% off for life on Daily Immune using my link

20% off for life on Daily Immune

caring for each other

This month reminded me of something important: we can’t pour from an empty cup—but we also fill our cups by caring for the people we love.

The baby shower menu I’m sharing this Sunday isn’t just for baby showers. It’s for any gathering where you want to nourish the people who matter—book club, a potluck, a meal for a friend walking through a hard season, or simply a reason to gather around the table.

We sustain ourselves so we can sustain each other. That’s how we move through heavy months—by showing up for ourselves and for our people.

The ad-free menu drops Sunday for paid subscribers. As always, it’s low-carb, grain-free, blood sugar-friendly, and deeply nourishing—one you’ll return to whenever gathering feels important.

Join as a paying or founding member

Save your spot for The Blood Sugar Method → Spring 2026 cohort opens soon!🧡

Thank you for being here. Thank you for reading, for cooking my recipes, and for trusting me with your health journey. You inspire me every single day.

Here’s to holding both the hard and the beautiful. To stable blood sugar, nourishing food, and the strength we find in caring for ourselves, so we can care for each other.

If this post resonated with you, please “like” and “restack” so others can find their way here, too.

Together, we’re building something meaningful — a space rooted in real food, metabolic health, and showing up for one another.

Get more from Beth Bollinger in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Invite your friends and earn rewards!

If you enjoy Nest Wellness, share it with your friends and earn rewards when they subscribe!

Refer a friend

Today’s newsletter is sponsored by Pique! Some links in this newsletter are affiliate links, meaning I may earn a small commission if you make a purchase. This helps keep Nest Wellness running at no extra cost to you. I only share things I truly love and recommend what I truly believe in. Thank you for supporting this community!