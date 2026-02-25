Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Orlando Perez's avatar
Orlando Perez
1h

Thank you 😊 for your loving letter to the Substack community. I’m sharing your post with my loving wife as we both navigate the our journey together after retiring. So much to catch up with, and more opportunities to make meaningful memories together. Thinking about the number of summers left together is a bold truism to contemplate. I appreciate your candor and insights. Thank you 😊. And yes 👍🏾 congratulations on your new grandbaby. What an absolute joy!

Reply
Share
Natalie's avatar
Natalie
1h

Hi, Beth, My husband is an internal medicine specialist, so his patients are mostly adults who are dealing with metabolic issues, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. He loved your discussion of natural sweeteners where you noted the pros and cons of monk fruit, allulose, etc. and thought it would be great information to give his patients to help them change their sugar or artificial sweetener habits. Is it possible that he could hand it out to his patients, giving you and your website complete attribution for the information? Besides helping his patients, it might send some to your website. Of course, if you'd rather he didn't, he won't.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Beth Bollinger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture