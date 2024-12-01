Tis’ the season for holiday parties and holiday beverages, which tend to come with more sugar and alcohol than usual.

For those of us trying to support blood sugar balance and good metabolic health all year long, there are some things we can do and swap to make festive choices that still support our metabolic health.

tree cutting adventures with the fam today

One of the things I have noticed in the years I have been wearing a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) is that sugary drinks are the one thing that keeps my blood sugar elevated over several hours. Not just a blood sugar spike and dip as with food, but any cocktail, mixed drink, fruit juice, frappuccino, matcha, or beverage that contains sugar, maple syrup, honey, or any form of sugar will keep my blood sugar elevated for hours.

That is why I choose organic stevia, monk fruit, or allulose exclusively for beverages. I will use maple syrup, honey, banana, and dates in baked goods in combination with fat, fiber, and protein to achieve a level glucose response, as with this chocolate torte, these peanut butter and jelly shortbread bars, and this triple chocolate banana bread, but not for beverages. Read here to learn more about sweeteners that support metabolic health.

So today, I am sharing versions of some holiday beverages that will support your metabolic health and will NOT spike your blood sugar!

My daughter Madison and I experimented with syrups this week, and I think you will love these creations. We developed a peppermint chocolate syrup and a gingerbread syrup that tastes divine and can be used in lattes, warm milk, mocktails, or even the occasional blood sugar friendly cocktail!

My daughter Lauren worked as a certified Starbucks barista during college, so she tested these syrups in lattes. I will share her latte recipes below using the syrups as well!

peppermint latte and gingerbread latte

peppermint chocolate syrup for minty mochas!

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar free, low-carb, keto, dairy-free

makes 12 tbsp (6 servings)

Use this 3 ingredient syrup to make a blood sugar-friendly copycat Starbucks peppermint mocha or peppermint hot cocoa!

