I think it is no secret by now that I am a chocolate lover. A square or two of dark chocolate in the evenings with a cup of tea is my idea of heaven. The only thing I love more is a fudgy, flourless chocolate cake. For years, this triple chocolate banana bread has been one of the most popular recipes on my website. It is completely flourless, sweetened only with bananas, yet it tastes like dessert. People have a hard time believing that while a banana on its own can spike blood sugar significantly, this banana bread elicits a remarkably level glucose response. The magic is in the combination of healthy fat, fiber, and protein — and the fact that it contains no refined sugar or refined grains. This decadent flourless cake is a riff on that original recipe, but with the addition of a fudgy ganache frosting, you will want to eat it by the spoonful (I won't tell).

My daughter Camille was born on Father's Day twenty-five years ago, so this week we celebrated her first quarter century with this very cake — a flourless chocolate cake with mocha ganache frosting. She gives it high marks for flavor and moistness.

We had three little girls during Dr. B's surgical residency, and Camille was born just 3 days before his graduation — a Father's Day baby arriving right at the end of one of the hardest chapters of our lives together.

Two sources of chocolate — cacao powder and dark chocolate ganache — deliver a meaningful dose of flavonoids, magnesium, and antioxidants in every slice. Cacao is one of the most magnesium-rich foods available, and dark chocolate at 90% contains potent anti-inflammatory compounds that support cardiovascular health.

Ripe bananas provide natural sweetness alongside potassium, vitamin B6, and prebiotic fiber — without the need for refined sugar. Eggs are the complete protein source in this recipe, providing all nine essential amino acids alongside choline, which supports brain and liver health. Nut butter adds healthy fat and vitamin E on top of that protein foundation, and together they slow the glucose absorption from the banana and keep the blood sugar response moderate.

The coconut milk in the frosting provides medium-chain triglycerides, which are used efficiently for energy rather than stored as fat. The espresso in the frosting is not just for flavor — coffee has been shown to enhance the flavonoid activity in dark chocolate.

A new December 2025 study from King’s College London found that theobromine — a natural compound found in cacao — is linked to slower biological aging, with higher theobromine levels associated with longer telomere length. Telomeres are the protective caps on the ends of our chromosomes, and their length is considered a marker of cellular aging. While the researchers are careful to note the effect is modest and chocolate alone will not rejuvenate your DNA, it is one more reason to feel good about a slice of this cake.

CGM note: this cake is designed to produce a gentle, rolling glucose response rather than a spike. The fat from the nut butter, coconut milk, and dark chocolate, alongside the fiber from the banana and cacao, significantly blunts any glucose response. Eat a slice after a protein-rich meal for the flattest possible response. I ate mine alone to give you a “pure” glucose response, and the ganache sweetened with maple syrup produced a beautifully level result.

here’s what’s waiting for you below:

The complete flourless chocolate cake recipe — in both an 8-inch cake version and a 12-cupcake version

Three ganache flavor options — mocha, cinnamon, and pure chocolate — so you can make it your own every time

The cooling method that makes or breaks this frosting — get this step right and the ganache turns fluffy and frostable instead of runny

Full swaps so this works for your pantry and your preferences

Storage and make-ahead instructions so you can prep this for a celebration without the day-of stress

A printable recipe PDF

Make it for the special dad in your life this Father's Day weekend, save it for the next birthday, or make it just because it’s chocolate🧡

Come into the kitchen with me

cakes frosted with whipped cold ganache (L), warm ganache (R) both methods below

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, refined grain, and refined sugar, is low glycemic and blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health. Feel free to download and print the recipe PDF below🧡

flourless chocolate cupcakes with mocha frosting

Serves 8–10 • Prep time: 20 minutes • Bake time: 27-29 minutes (cake) / 18–20 minutes (cupcakes) • Cooling time: 1 hour

Makes one 8-inch round single-layer cake or 12 cupcakes