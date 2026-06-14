I love our paid subscriber chat. Nest family members ask recipe and ingredient questions, share wins, and make recipe requests — and some of the best recipe ideas in this collection have come directly from those conversations. This one is no exception.

A member requested a blood sugar-friendly version of the Paisley Farm four bean salad and I have been meaning to get to it ever since. It is the kind of recipe that earns its place at every summer table — effortless to make, better the next day, and the thing people always ask about at a BBQ.

If you are building a summer spread, here are a few more sides worth having in your rotation: broccoli salad, roasted veggie salad, chickpea salad, tuna and white bean salad, Italian chopped salad, and the brand new Italian grinder orzo salad from Kerry Faber that landed last Sunday.

One bowl. Four beans. Zero refined sugar. Let’s get into it.

Here’s what’s waiting for you below:

The complete Paisley Farm Copycat Four Bean Salad recipe — community-requested, tested, and significantly better than the original for your blood sugar

The dressing method that makes all the difference — why simmering the onion directly in the vinegar is the key to getting this right

Complete nutritionist notes, including why both the vinegar and the allulose actively lower your glucose response — not just avoid raising it

How to turn this into a five bean salad with just two simple additions

Full swaps for every dietary need and pantry situation

A printable recipe PDF

Come into the kitchen with me