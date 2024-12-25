It's early Christmas morning, and I am the only one awake. I just finished hanging the filled stockings and warming the monkey bread.

A quiet moment before the day’s festivities to say thank you to you, my readers. For most of you, it was a big leap of faith to follow me here from Instagram. For those of you who found me here on Substack, I am so happy we have connected. I am humbled and grateful that you are all here. I am so thankful that I get to create and share without worrying about algorithms or ads.

Just a short post today to share a free bonus recipe. I truly believe there is a way to make just about any recipe more supportive of your metabolic health.

Better metabolic health means more real food, less refined flour, refined sugar, factory-made fats, alcohol, and ultra-processed food. More sunshine, movement, connection, hydration, real food, ferments, muscle-building, and joy.

Enjoy this easy, homemade, healthy, dairy-free Eggnog recipe

This easy, dairy-free, vegan “Eggnog” will surely become a holiday favorite. With just cashews, water, sweetener, and some spices, I will show you how easy this creamy, spiced holiday drink can be.

This easy eggnog recipe is hands down way healthier than store-bought. You'll find it tastes great without any added preservatives or hard-to-pronounce ingredients. Sweetened with your choice of blood sugar-friendly sweetener, you can easily adjust the amount based on your preference. Serve the eggnog with or without alcohol, warmed or over ice, at your next holiday gathering. If you are expecting a big crowd, double the recipe.

Have some fun with the eggnog and use it as a milk substitute in recipes that call for milk. It can taste great in smoothies, pancakes, or waffles, especially on Christmas morning, and can also be used in cookie or muffin recipes.

Easy Dairy Free “Eggnog”

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, dairy-free, and egg-free!

makes 5 cups (10 half cup servings)

Equipment

Ingredients

For serving

whipped coconut cream

brandy, rum, cognac, or bourbon (totally optional)

cinnamon or nutmeg for sprinkling on top

Method

Start by soaking your raw, unsalted cashews in filtered water. Soak either overnight in room-temperature water or in boiling water for 20-30 minutes until they have swelled.

Drain the cashews and put them in your blender with 4 cups of fresh, filtered water. Blend until completely smooth and creamy.

This is the fun part! Add 4 tbsp maple syrup (or keto syrup) or up to 6 tbsp if you like your eggnog sweeter. Measure and add vanilla and spices. Blend again until all ingredients are incorporated.

Store in the refrigerator for 5-6 days. Shake well before serving as spices will settle.

Notes

Serving ideas: enjoy this holiday nog all by itself, in No Oats, with some whipped coconut cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg

Happy Holidays, and enjoy!

Happy Holidays🧡

This newsletter wouldn’t be possible without YOU! A huge THANK YOU to all who support my work here on Substack. Coming this Sunday: 2 easy, festive New Year’s Eve menus to support your metabolic health.

If you know someone with pre-diabetes, diabetes, PCOS, metabolic syndrome, or anyone eating for blood sugar balance, low carb, keto, grain-free, gluten-free, or just eating whole food for better metabolic health, will you forward my Substack to them?

🧡Beth

